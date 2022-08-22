CROWN'S NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT EMPHASIZES FORWARD MOMENTUM TOWARD ACHIEVING TWENTYBY30 GOALS

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report to share progress against its dedicated Twentyby30 sustainability strategy and other key environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements during fiscal years 2019 through 2021. Launched in 2020, Crown's comprehensive Twentyby30 program includes 20 measurable sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, all set against a 2019 baseline. The program includes five distinct pillars of action – Climate Action, Resource Efficiency, Optimum Circularity, Working Together and Never Compromise – which are supported by the Company's robust governance and ethics principles and practices.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made one year into the implementation of our Twentyby30 program," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "Our strategy focuses on several key issues including emissions reduction, product lifecycle and recyclability to slow the pace of climate change, transitioning to renewable electricity, prioritizing water preservation, enhancing employee and product safety, and increasing workforce diversity. We are mindful that sustainability is not a linear journey and remain committed to continuous process and product innovation and exploring how we can accelerate progress by collaborating with our customers, suppliers and the industry at large."

Some of the tangible advances made by the Company toward its Twentyby30 program goals (as of December 31, 2021) include:

Achievement Published Twentyby30

Program Goal Progress Toward Twentyby30

Program Goal (using 2019

baseline) 11% reduction in absolute

Scope 1 and Scope 2

greenhouse gas (GHG)

emissions. Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2

GHG emissions, targeting a

50% combined reduction in

absolute Scope 1 (fuel) and

Scope 2 (electricity) emissions

by 2030. 22 % 30% of total electricity used in

2021 was consumed from

renewable sources. Source 75% renewable

electricity by 2030 in

accordance with our Science

Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

GHG goals and 100% by 2040. 40 % Installed flow meters on 100%

of beverage line washers

globally and committed to its

first water replenishment

project with the São Paulo

Water Fund, focusing

specifically on the Jundaí

region of the Water Fund, in

partnership with The Nature

Conservancy. Reduce water usage in our

operations by 20% by the

end of 2025. 18 % By 2030, be replenishing 100%

of water consumed from high

scarcity risk watersheds back to

those watersheds. N/A 28% of the Company's global

locations (equivalent to 58

sites) are zero waste to landfill. Send zero waste from our

operations to landfill. N/A 4% global average reduction in

its standard 12 oz. (330ml) can

weight. Reduce packaging material use

by making our aluminum and

steel cans 10% lighter in

weight. 40 % 8% decrease in Total

Recordable Incident Rate

(TRIR). Reduce our TRIR by 20% by

2025. 40 % 75% of high-risk suppliers have

been assessed by third-party

verification assessments. By 2025, all suppliers

determined as high risk are

assessed by third-party

verification assessments. By 2030,

100% of Crown's core raw

material and service suppliers,

by spend, are assessed and

comply with Crown

Responsible and Ethical

Sourcing Policies and

requirements, with an interim

target of achieving 75% by 2025. 100% (achieved milestone four

years early)

The report is available on the sustainability section of Crown's website and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Standard and adheres to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which Crown recently signed onto as a participant. The report also maps Crown's progress to indicators defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging standard and key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Company's climate reporting also follows the guidelines of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The 2021 report includes the Company's GRI index as well as its SASB and TCFD disclosures.

Crown's 2021 Sustainability Report received independent assurance from Lucideon CICS Limited related to its total 2021 data for GHG emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3 categories) and 2021 water usage data. Lucideon also provided GRI verification to the GRI Core Index, Limited Verification.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact sustainability@crowncork.com

For editorial inquiries: Emily Hogan, Senior Account Executive, FINN Partners; Tel: +1 630 248 5232; Email: emily.hogan@finnpartners.com

