Sapia and Greenhouse partnership brings world-first AI Smart Interviewer to integrations marketplace

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse has selected Sapia.ai, creator of the world's first AI Smart Interviewer, as its newest integration partner – enabling Greenhouse customers to access the first and only chat-based AI assessment tool on the Greenhouse marketplace.

Greenhouse offers businesses a complete suite of software and services for recruiting and onboarding, as well as a large partner ecosystem.

Sapia CEO, Barb Hyman said that the partnership is a game changer for organizations that need to fill roles efficiently while giving every candidate an engaging and fair experience.

"Partnerships with providers like Greenhouse are central to our mission to get ethical Ai into the hiring teams of as many organizations as possible. Our partnership makes it easier for companies to access our solution who want to solve their hiring challenges in a fair, efficient, and ethical way".

Sapia's solution interviews candidates through a blind chat conversation. From written responses, its AI Smart Interviewer accurately assess candidate suitability. Hiring teams accessing Sapia's Smart Interviewer via the Greenhouse marketplace achieve immediate efficiency gains, disrupting bias in the hiring process with a world-class candidate experience.

"From day one, we've designed Sapia to be seamlessly integrated into recruitment teams' daily processes. Integration with partners like Greenhouse helps organizations get a better return on investment of their existing HR technology stack, quickly. There's no 6-month implementation process - Sapia can be interviewing candidates in days, and hiring teams don't need to leave Greenhouse to access shortlists and candidate insights."

The Greenhouse announcement is hot on the heels of a number of exciting updates for the Australian-founded global AI startup, including global recognition for its work in mitigating gender bias, and taking home the 'cutting edge technologies and employee experience' innovation award at Vivatech Paris.

The award follows a series of innovations for 2022, including InterviewBERT, a development that uses Google's model for Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand the contextual meaning of words in written job interviews.

Next month will see Sapia showcase their world-first technology alongside industry incumbents at the HRTech conference in Las Vegas.

"We're gaining incredible traction internationally, and we're seeing enormous interest in the US market, where disruptive technologies like ours can make a huge difference to the HR industry".

About Sapia.ai

Sapia's mission is to build a fairer, more human world through ethical AI. Using the world's first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world's largest source of first-party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, Sapia turns simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence – enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast, and give every candidate an experience they love.

