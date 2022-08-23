COTTONWOOD GROUP PARTNERS WITH TEXSUN HOLDINGS ON SECOND MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION IN TEXAS

Deal further cements Cottonwood's rapid growth in the multifamily sector

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottonwood Group ("Cottonwood"), a private equity real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 480-unit multifamily portfolio (the "Portfolio") in Fort Worth, Texas with Dallas-based Texsun Holdings ("Texsun"). The Portfolio consists of the Woodstone Apartments, located at 6051 Bridge Street, and Bridge Hollow Apartments, located at 5801 Bridge Street.

Cottonwood acquired the Portfolio through the Cottonwood Real Estate Founders Fund, a multi-strategy open-ended fund. The Portfolio is the second multifamily acquisition between Cottonwood and Texsun this year. The partnership acquired two multifamily assets, the San Mateo Apartments and Heights on Perrin Apartments in San Antonio, last month.

"We are thrilled to complete another transaction with Texsun and to add such a high-quality asset to our Texas portfolio," said Mark Green, Chief Investment Officer at Cottonwood. "While other traditional investors may be pulling back due to economic and market uncertainty, we remain bullish on the multifamily sector."

The business plan includes a renovation and repositioning of the approximate 342,000-square-foot Portfolio, for which Cottonwood and Texsun have budgeted approximately $5 million.

"Our team is excited to build upon our relationship with Cottonwood to complete another successful acquisition in Texas," said Sean Fogelman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Texsun Holdings. "We are eager to continue expanding our presence in Texas, and the Fort Worth Portfolio acquisition plays a key role in helping us achieve that goal."

About Cottonwood Group

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Cottonwood is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on equity and debt opportunities across all property sectors and geographies. The firm's ability to act as a lender, investor, operator and sponsor of real estate investments of all sizes and complexities is fundamental to delivering a risk-adjusted absolute return for investors. Investing out of its discretionary Cottonwood Real Estate Founders Fund and separate institutional accounts, Cottonwood targets U.S. real estate opportunities with a capitalization of up to $1 billion. For more information, visit www.cottonwoodmgmt.com.

About Texsun Holdings

Headquartered in Dallas, Texsun Holdings is a privately-owned real estate private equity firm offering commercial real estate solutions for both retail and institutional investors. Texsun applies a fundamental-oriented approach toward acquiring and managing core-plus and value-add multifamily assets throughout Texas. For more information, visit www.texsunholdings.com.

