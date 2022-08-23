Isom Named VP, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Clyde Companies

OREM, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Companies has announced the hiring of Ally Isom as its Vice President and Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, effective Sept. 6, 2022.

In this newly created position, Isom will utilize her extensive knowledge to oversee all aspects of marketing & communications, government & public affairs, corporate travel, and community impact within Clyde Companies.

"We are thrilled to have Ally on board," said Jeremy Hafen, President of Clyde Companies. "With a new company vision in place and long-term organizational planning in mind, Clyde Companies is now poised to move to the next level of visibility and community impact, led by Ally's experience and background in the public and private sectors."

Prior to her role with Clyde Companies, Isom worked in various capacities for the State of Utah, including Deputy Director of the Department of Community and Culture, Government Relations Director for the Department of Workforce Services, and Deputy Chief of Staff, Communications Director, and Spokesperson for Governor Gary R. Herbert.

She then worked at the global headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as Director of Family & Community Relations, then Director of Church Identity & Messaging, before moving to the private sector as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer and acting executive at EVŌQ Nano.

Most recently, Isom completed her campaign as a Republican candidate for the United States Senate.

Isom's additional past civic involvement includes service as a Kaysville City Councilmember, the Utah Clean Air Partnership Board (UCAIR), Women's Leadership Institute executive board chair, the Emerging Leaders Initiative advisory board, and the Utah Heritage Council.

In 2021, Utah Business named Isom one of "30 Women to Watch."

Isom earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and communications from Brigham Young University.

"I'm truly honored to be part of Clyde Companies' exciting direction and inspired by its new vision," said Isom. "Building community is dear to my heart. It's where I started my career in public policy. So sharing the remarkable Clyde Companies' story and partnership is a terrific fit, both personally and professionally."

About Clyde Companies, Inc.

Clyde Companies is the premier provider of construction products and services in the Intermountain West and Great Plains regions. As the parent company of WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, IHC Scott, Beehive Insurance, GWC Capital, and Bridgesource, we have been involved in almost every aspect of building and construction since 1926. Our companies proudly offer high quality products and dependable results for projects of all sizes. We are committed to our mission of Building a Better Community, a mission driven by our core values of "We Value People," "Our Word is Our Bond," "We Continuously Improve," and "Always Give a Full Measure."

