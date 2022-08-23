Krisp partners with Twilio Video to provide enhanced audio capabilities

The partnership integrates Krisp's best-in-class audio capabilities with Twilio Video best-in-class solution.

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global software company Krisp announced a new partnership with Twilio (Inc.). The new integration partnership will allow Twilio Video customers to achieve high-quality audio when building video experiences through Twilio Video. With Krisp's background noise cancellation capabilities, environmental distractions are no longer a concern for developers building video applications using Twilio Video. Krisp will help Twilio Video customers create an exceptional audio experience, enhancing the video solution they are building through Twilio Video.

"Krisp is a natural technology fit within Twilio's solutions. Twilio customers will now have advanced voice and audio quality with their market-leading Twilio Video for both desktop and mobile devices." Robert Schoenfield

Krisp's technology helps create a distraction-free virtual environment even if your call participants have noisy physical work environments thanks to bi-directional noise cancellation. In a study with over 400 participants, 78% of respondents agreed that background noise from people on the other end of the call distracts them from the conversation taking place in their online meeting. By bringing Krisp to Twilio Video, developers now have the capability to build and launch video solutions for a post-Covid world where remote and hybrid interactions have changed the expectations of virtual communications platforms.

We are thrilled to partner with the Krisp team, who are leading the way in AI-based noise cancellation technology. Together we can provide exceptional audio quality to the billions of conversations on the Twilio Video platform, allowing customers to build engaging and personalized virtual experiences across telehealth, education, remote work, and more. - Gaurav Agarwal, GM at Twilio

About Krisp

Krisp is a global software company that develops audio solutions to empower everyone to communicate with clarity and confidence. Its AI-powered Noise, Voice, and Echo Cancellation technology has been recognized as an industry leader, named one of the Time 100 "Best Inventions of 2020" in the Artificial Intelligence category and one of "America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies" by Forbes. Krisp supports more than 150 million users across the world and thousands of small businesses, enterprise organizations, contact centers, and business process outsourcers to create clearer communication—regardless of where they work—and is trusted by some of the world's largest and most prominent organizations. Visit krisp.ai to learn more.

