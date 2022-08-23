Vow Inc., Digital Pharmacist, CAREANIMATIONS and VUCA Health Unite Under Newly Formed Parent Company, Lumistry

Leaders in Patient Engagement and Pharmacy Operations Software Announce New Corporate Identity to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vow Inc., Digital Pharmacist, CAREANIMATIONS and VUCA Health formally announced today that they are uniting under one parent company, Lumistry. This combination under the new Lumistry brand creates a one-of-a-kind organization in the pharmacy industry, offering its customers an innovative software platform that enhances patient engagement, increases medication adherence, and streamlines pharmacies' workflows and operations.

The four brands will continue to operate as individual solution providers, with the suite of products available to all Lumistry customers. The new alignment will lay the groundwork to better serve the market with holistic and innovative offerings while remaining focused on the needs of pharmacists and their patients.

"Today marks an important milestone for our collective companies, forming one entity and aligning our strategy to offer the best products and services to our customers," said Corey Hansen, CEO of Lumistry. "I'm excited to bring our talented teams, strong brands, and complementary solutions together under Lumistry so that we can accelerate innovation to develop new products that improve pharmacy performance and create a seamless patient experience that manifests our purpose of helping pharmacies help people."

Offering a comprehensive collection of technologies purpose-built for pharmacies, Lumistry now serves over 9,000 pharmacies globally with cloud-based software that integrates with more than 70 pharmacy management systems. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in New Jersey, South Carolina, Florida, and Europe.

"Patients are adopting digital solutions at a record pace and pharmacies are now making the transition to technology solutions to keep up with this demand," said CEO Corey Hansen. "Simultaneously, pharmacies are seeing increased pressure with the pandemic and other operational challenges and must therefore adapt how they operate their businesses. At Lumistry we have listened to our customers and have built best-in-class technology that solves these pain points and allows pharmacists to grow their businesses while providing better patient care."

About Lumistry

Lumistry helps pharmacies transform their business to improve adherence, reduce operating costs and increase revenue. Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent products and services, Lumistry provides pharmacists with solutions to engage with their patients, consolidate vendors, improve patient health literacy, automate tasks, and initiate online scheduling for programs and services.

