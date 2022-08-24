The 2nd RCEP (Shandong) Import Expo comes to a successful conclusion

LINYI, China, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd RCEP (Shandong) Import Expo was held in Linyi from August 19 to 21. With the theme 'New Era, New Pattern, New Platform, New Opportunities', and showcasing well-known RCEP brands and premium goods, the event hosted RCEP countries, cities, Chambers of Commerce and other associations, delivering opportunities for economic, trade and people-to-people exchanges in Shandong.

According to the Information Office of the Linyi municipal people's government, this year's expo featured some major pavilions, including the RCEP International Pavilion, the RCEP Brand Pavilion and the RCEP Quality Products Pavilion. There were also five pavilions for RCEP countries, namely Cambodia, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia; two pavilions for non-RCEP countries, namely Hungary and the United Kingdom; and six pavilions for regional cities, including Gunpo, Incheon, Gunsan and Chungcheongbuk-do (Republic of Korea), and Yamagata and Osaka (Japan).

The event also attracted a host of international brands and Chambers of Commerce and other associations, including the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub Group, the Small and Medium Business Administration of the Republic of Korea, the Tianjin Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export, the Weihai Import Chamber of Commerce, the Republic of Korea-based CUCKOO, Thailand-based GIFFARINE, and the Philippines-based OCOCO.

A wide range of concurrent events were held during the expo, such as the RCEP Small and Medium Enterprises Forum, a Guest Country of Honor Presentation, the 2nd RCEP (Shandong) International Cooperation and Exchange Meeting, the 2nd RCEP Live Broadcast Purchasing Meeting for RCEP Featured Products, the Local Product Park Investment Attraction Promotion Event, and the Linyi Import Commodities City Purchasing Festival.

This year's expo covered an exhibition area of 35,300 square meters, including 25,300 square meters at the Linyi International Expo Center, which housed 1,232 international-standard booths, and 10,000 square meters at Linyi Import Commodities City. The event attracted 43,000 onsite visits, 21,000 of whom were professional buyer visits. There was an onsite transaction of RMB 230 million and a projected upcoming transaction of RMB 750 million.

