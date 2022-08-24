BluePoint Mortgage is a Great Place to Work

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePoint Mortgage, a premier wholesale lender has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Orange County, California.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Orange County Register has included BluePoint Mortgage on its list of "Top Places to Work." The rankings for midsize companies with 100-500 employees are based on corporate values, meaningful work, employee development and innovation.

According to Top Workplaces, LLC research, 86% of employees at Top Workplaces are committed to their work compared to 43% at average workplaces. Additionally, Top Workplace companies have an employee engagement rate of 84% compared to 36% at average workplaces.

"BluePoint Mortgage is honored to have been recognized as a Top Workplace" says Sam Soliman, Chief Executive Officer of BluePoint Mortgage. "We provide an amazing culture and support system that enables our account executives, underwriters, loan processors and closers to thrive!"

BluePoint Mortgage is dedicated to creating an exciting atmosphere that encourages teamwork and individual performance. Employees frequently compete for awards such as title belts, "Walk of Fame" stars, weekend stays at luxury hotels, gift cards to high-end restaurants, and other performance awards. Recently, Michel Escobedo – Non-QM Jr. Underwriter won the "Grinder of the month" award for her hard work and dedication in July, and Sr. Account Executive Allen Samuel enjoyed a stay at the Ritz-Carlton for winning a loan submission competition.

The company currently has an immediate need for experienced Account Executives and welcomes applicants with Non-QM experience. Interested applicants can apply here bluepointmtg.com/careers.

About BluePoint Mortgage

BluePoint Mortgage is a top wholesale lender that began more than 30 years ago.

We expedite Non-QM, FHA, VA and conventional loan programs for a growing list of mortgage brokers throughout the nation.

The Scotsman Guide ranks BluePoint Mortgage within its list of Top 20 Wholesale Lenders.

The company does not offer retail loans.

BluePoint Mortgage is based in Newport Beach, CA. NMLS ID# 320004, BRE# 01403107.

