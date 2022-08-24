J's HVAC Unlimited enters a new era with an updated look and a new name

The Mount Airy, N.C. heating and cooling company rolls out a new logo, truck wraps and website while maintaining its award-winning customer service

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J's HVAC Unlimited, an expert heating and cooling services company serving the residents of Mount Airy, N.C. since 2005, announced today that it is rebranding its image with a fresh, modern look and a new name but will continue to build upon the excellent customer care that has earned it the best HVAC company in the Mount Airy News for the past 10 out of 11 years.

Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing, formerly known as J’s HVAC Unlimited, will soon roll out a new logo, truck wraps and website to refresh its image. The Mount Airy, NC company will continue to build on the excellent customer care it has been known for since 2005. (PRNewswire)

The company is also changing its name to Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing to reflect its new focus.

"We'll be sporting a new brand, new truck wraps and a new website for our new era of continued outstanding customer service," said Jamie Vaughan, owner of Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing. "We've been known for our fire and ice logo for years but felt it was time to modernize our brand with an updated look that is sure to turn heads. Our new name also reflects some of the expanded services we plan to introduce over the coming year."

Vaughan's love of the trades comes from a long family history of working in the HVAC industry. His grandfather started a heating and cooling company in the 1920s where Vaughan's father also learned the trade before starting his own company. Then Vaughan followed suit, working for his father for more than 10 years before starting J's HVAC in 2005.

"I learned the trade from a young age and have always sought to provide the best customer service I can for my customers," he said. "That includes keeping up with new technology and trends that help the customer get better service. We want our image to reflect our commitment to industry innovation."

Vaughan said some of the new trucks are already out on the road and the Mount Airy community can expect to see the new logo soon. A crisp website explaining the company's services will soon follow.

The company's employees have more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry and its team members carry a number of certifications from the top manufacturers in the HVAC world. Jay's provides a number of services including residential and commercial HVAC care, planned maintenance agreements, aeroseal duct sealing, generators, duct cleaning, mold removal and more.

For more information about Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing, call them at (336) 690-5253 or visit their website at www.jayisontheway.com.

About Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing

Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing has provided expert heating and cooling services for residents in Mount Airy and surrounding areas since 2005. The company's A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau reflects their commitment to providing exceptional service throughout the installation, repair or maintenance process. Jay's strives to help its customers work within a budget without sacrificing quality. Jay's offers flat rate pricing and financing options for qualified customers. Jay's in Mount Airy is a Trane Comfort Specialist, a Lennox dealer and provides repair and maintenance services for all models of heating and cooling equipment. The company is also a Mitsubishi Diamond Contractor. For more information, visit their website at www.jayisontheway.com.

