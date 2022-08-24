Stout Acquires Davis & Hosfield Consulting LLC

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announced the acquisition of Davis & Hosfield Consulting LLC (Davis & Hosfield), a litigation-focused financial and economic consulting firm providing damages analyses and expert testimony. The transaction became effective on August 16, 2022.

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm, specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. (PRNewsFoto/Stout) (PRNewswire)

Stout is pleased to welcome Davis & Hosfield's team of 17 professionals, led by Principals and co-founders Julie Davis and Mark Hosfield. Melissa Bennis and Lynsey Honegger will also be joining Stout as Managing Directors. The Chicago-based team has provided expert testimony and consulting in hundreds of matters involving intellectual property and commercial disputes, such as patent and trademark infringement, trade secret misappropriation, breach of contract, post-acquisition disputes, business valuations, antitrust, and many other areas.

"Davis & Hosfield is known for providing unmatched service to their clients in litigation," said Jeff Risius, Chief Client Service Officer for Stout. "We welcome everyone on their stellar team and know that they will provide immense value as we continue to grow our Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations team."

"Davis & Hosfield's decades of experience will make an impactful addition to our firm," said Mike Petron, President of the Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations group at Stout. "From early case assessment through post-trial work, Davis & Hosfield has already built a reputation for efficient, client-centered work through the entire litigation lifecycle."

"Our team is excited to join Stout's robust Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations group and deep bench of expert testifiers," said Julie Davis, Principal at Davis & Hosfield. "The synergies between our companies, both from a technical and cultural standpoint, will allow us to deliver premium service to our clients."

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Stout. Freeborn & Peters LLP served as legal counsel to Davis & Hosfield.

