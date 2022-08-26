Black Business Month Features Jump Recruits, the Most Diverse Recruiting and Staffing Talent Platform in 2022

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Business Month is celebrated every August and at Jump Recruits, there have been multiple features of black owned businesses amplified across its social media channels. And for a very good reason- Jump Recruits itself is a black owned business, founded in 2016 by Cedric Chambers, and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

With over a decade of corporate recruitment and human resources experience, the founder and CEO of Jump Recruits, Cedric Chambers, was faced with the classic conundrum that when there wasn't "a seat at the table" for a person of color, that he would go ahead and "build his own table."

Founded on the premise that the most successful companies are those that build culture, and in turn communities, JUMP provides the framework for building this from within organizations. Because when JUMP builds out their partners' diverse workforces, they don't want to build a fence around it. They give their talent partners all the tools imaginable to build a longer table and to have both individuals and companies alike supported for an abundant and inclusive future.

Realizing the gap ethnically diverse talent faced when striving to build successful careers, Jump Recruits was born. With research that demonstrates the direct correlation between growing companies and inclusively diverse work environments, it is imperative to utilize its full service talent management platform.

Jump Recruits is a diversity-led talent program for businesses and professionals to utilize for long-term career development. Providing a user-friendly platform to track candidates or jobs (depending on your goals), as well as video testimonials, messaging, and internal tracking; the full staffing experience is within Jump Recruits. Beyond the staffing and recruitment platform, JUMP delivers recruiters, consultants, and trainers to foster a more inclusive company environment.

From the technical product side, JUMP's latest platform gives people the ability to create their own profile, identify current opportunities that may be a fit, notify businesses that they're interested in the company without seeing an open role, as well as utilize the range of training, support, and career tools available.

For businesses, teams can intelligently source for talent using our built in AI Search and Matching software, post upcoming events for RSVPs, connect one-on-one with candidates via messages, and communicate internally with other recruiters regarding the hiring/interview process within its intuitive talent hub.

From a branding standpoint, businesses can create video messages and testimonials to truly capture the essence of their workplace, culture, and business needs. Ultimately, increasing top of funnel representation in conjunction with a ton of enhanced communication features, makes this platform a win-win for any and all recruitment teams and professional individuals looking to be a part of a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

With August being Black Owned Business Month, JUMP's talent hub has rolled out additional features to give companies and individuals alike a competitive advantage. Give it a virtual ride and in a few moments, a no-cost profile can be created to join the most diverse, inclusive community 2022 has seen.

