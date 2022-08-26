DR. STEVEN GUNDRY AND GUNDRY MD LAUNCHES GUNDRY MD VITAL RECHARGE

GUNDRY MD VITAL RECHARGE DIETARY SUPPLEMENT IS AN INVIGORATING BLEND OF VITAMINS, POLYPHENOLS, AND ELECTROLYTES TO HELP SUPPORT HYDRATION AND ENERGY LEVELS FROM DR. STEVEN GUNDRY AND GUNDRY MD

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD™ Vital Recharge dietary supplement is the newest addition to Dr. Steven Gundry's line of wellness dietary supplements. With its launch, Gundry MD introduces RiaGev®, a first-of-its-kind proprietary complex featuring a form of Vitamin B3 and D-Ribose, shown to help support NAD, ATP and glutathione production, which can help boost energy and contribute to a balanced mood. Gundry MD products are crafted with science-backed ingredients to nourish health with powerful nutrients that many of us lack in our everyday diet.

Gundry MD Vital Recharge Powder is fueled with 13 sources of vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes that help "supercharge" your cells to help promote strength, endurance, focus, and fitness levels — no matter your age. Dr. Gundry has been a major proponent of polyphenols for decades, so Vital Recharge also contains a unique blend of pomegranate, dragon fruit and blueberry to help boost stamina and energy throughout the day.

Vital Recharge Powder is Gundry MD's latest tool to help support human health and vitality.

Key ingredients and benefits include:

RiaGev® is a combination of nicotinamide (a form of Vitamin B3) and Bioenergy Ribose®—a first-of-its-kind proprietary complex that has been shown to help support NAD, ATP, and glutathione production, helping to boost energy and metabolism while helping to balance mood.* †

Powerful Polyphenol blend combines pomegranate, dragon fruit, and blueberry to help boost stamina for all-day energy, support blood sugar metabolism, and help maintain a healthy heart and brain.* †

Essential electrolyte minerals, like calcium and magnesium in glycerophosphate form, helps optimize and restore body hydration with like, making them highly bioavailable.*†

Consumers are able to purchase Vital Recharge through the Gundry MD website at GundryMD.com , the product is currently available on the home page while stocks last.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD is dedicated to innovative solutions using science-backed ingredients to offer all-day energy, a "fired-up" metabolism, smooth, easy digestion, and a younger-feeling mind and body. It all starts with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, one of the most powerful health-boosters out there while avoiding plant proteins called lectins — which can wreak havoc on your digestion, energy, and vitality. Based on 20 years of research evaluating how nutrition affects the body, Dr. Gundry personally designs every Gundry MD product. In addition, Gundry MD formulas are third-party tested for quality. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Total Restore , Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . For more information, visit gundrymd.com , @gundrymd on Instagram and GundryMd on Tiktok.

About Steven Gundry , MD

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a pioneer in nutrition, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the last two decades helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the popular podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now a national bestseller. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , @drstevengundry on Instagram, or @drgundry on Twitter.

