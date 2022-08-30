PRC Unveils Session Lineup for 2022 Healthcare Experience Summit

Leadership from Asante, BJC Healthcare, RatingsM.D., St. Francis Health System, and more set to speak at industry summit.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading healthcare experience company supporting over 2,800 healthcare organizations nationwide, announced today their session agenda for the upcoming 2022 Healthcare Experience Summit.

The Healthcare Experience Summit is set for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and will be host to a full day of informative and actionable sessions led by healthcare professionals from PRC's client and partner organizations spanning the entirety of the healthcare landscape, ensuring everyone in attendance will have a session relevant to their work.

The full schedule of sessions can be found here, with speaker organizations including:

Asante

Augusta Health

BJC Healthcare

Community Hospital Grand Junction

Healthcare Experience Foundation

Lee Health

Memorial Healthcare System

MyMichigan Health

RatingsM.D.

Saint Francis Health System

Sparrow Clinton Hospital

St. Joseph's Health

PRC will hold the summit virtually via Accelevents, an online event platform, allowing attendees to jump between sessions and network with fellow healthcare professionals from the comfort of their computer.

"We're building upon the groundwork from last year's event, using lessons learned and feedback shared, while planning for a larger day of timely sessions, to create an improved, more well-rounded virtual summit experience," said Laurie Speaks, PRC's Senior Vice President, Client Success.

Among the sessions scheduled is the announcement of recipients for the 2022 PRC Healthcare Leadership Awards. These nomination-based awards recognize top-performing healthcare leaders and organizations who embody PRC's core values across a variety of categories.

Learn more and register for the 2022 PRC Healthcare Experience Summit here. PRC clients are encouraged to reach out to their client service manager to learn how they can receive complimentary admission.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

