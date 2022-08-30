RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® LAUNCHES PUMPKIN SPICE OLD FASHIONED AND CANAL STREET COMBO

Also, get your Cajun fix for only $10 every Tuesday and Thursday.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumpkin spice season is upon us and Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, is serving up new drinks that add some sparkle to the popular spice. Starting on Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022) for a limited time guests can satisfy their pumpkin spice craving with a lively libation, the Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned. They can also chill the pain of the upcoming cold season with Razzoo's rum on the rocks Pain Chiller. To make les bon temps even tastier, guests can pair the drinks with Razzoo's newest appetizer, the Canal Street Combo, featuring fried pickle chips, boudin balls, and Rat Toes that are served with a Cajun buttermilk dipping sauce. The new drinks and appetizer will be available at all Razzoo's restaurants.

"We love sharing great tasting food and drinks with our fans and are thrilled to introduce our brand new Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned, Pain Chiller and Canal Street Combo," said Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Pumpkin spice has grown in popularity over the years with people looking forward to the fall season and indulging in its warm flavors. We've taken the spice and kicked it up with our cocktail version that we're sure our guests will enjoy."

The Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned features Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Pumpkin Real, Finest Call Old Fashioned Mix and is available for $13. The Pain Chiller is crafted with Cruzan Aged Dark Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice and Real Coconut Cream and is available for $14. Guests who prefer beer can indulge in the Sam Adams Seasonal Oktoberfest for $6.50 per pint.

Razzoo's is also turning up the good eats on Tuesdays and Thursdays with $10 Bayou Deals, starting on September 6. On Tuesdays, guests may enjoy a Butterfly Shrimp Basket with a choice of side, a Shrimp Po'Boy with choice of side, or Andouille Sausage over Red Beans and Rice for just $10. On Thursdays, guests may indulge in a Fried Catfish Basket with a choice of side, Fried Catfish Po'Boy with a choice of side, or a Jalapeño Catfish and Andouille Sausage over Red Beans and Rice for just $10.

In addition to the $10 Bayou Deals, on Tuesdays and Thursdays the restaurant is offering $5 Frozen Hurrycanes and Mardi-Ritas, as well as $5 beers, including Miller Lite®, Michelob ULTRA®, and Bud Light®.

All bar drinks at Razzoo's are available for guests who are 21 years and older. Razzoo's always encourages a good time, but one that is enjoyed responsibly.

The $10 Bayou Deals will be available for a limited time, so enjoy the good eats at a great deal, available for dine-in and takeout, before they're gone!

For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

