Veranex Accelerating Clinical Trials with Veeva Vault CDMS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Veranex is using Veeva Vault CDMS to speed study builds and simplify clinical data management. The global contract research organization (CRO) can use Vault CDMS for electronic data capture (EDC), coding, and data cleaning. Vault CDMS enables their study teams to build complex studies quickly, migrate trials from other solutions, and make mid-study changes with zero downtime.

"Veeva's innovative technology and industry expertise make it the ideal partner to help us tackle the demands of highly complex studies," said Richard Murg, senior vice president, business development at Veranex. "Veeva Vault CDMS delivers advanced capabilities that are easy-to-use, significantly streamlining our database builds and improving collaboration with clients."

Veranex serves the medical technology industry by providing design, engineering, regulatory, preclinical research, clinical development, commercial strategy, and market access services. By modernizing clinical data management with Vault CDMS, Veranex has a scalable system that can accelerate the development and execution of high-quality trials.

"Bringing together Veranex's experience addressing the toughest challenges in data management with the flexibility of Veeva Vault CDMS is a recipe for effective clinical studies," said Manny Vazquez, director, Veeva Vault Clinical strategy. "We are happy to support their efforts to transform clinical data management for seamless processes that can accelerate the development of novel medical products."

Veranex is a member of the Vault CDMS partner program. For CROs interested in learning more about the program, contact info@veeva.com.

Vault CDMS is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations. Learn why more companies are using Vault CDMS to streamline data collection, aggregations, and cleaning at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit. Life sciences industry professionals can register for the Oct. 19-20 in-person event in Boston.

About Veranex

Veranex is the only truly comprehensive, global, tech-enabled service provider dedicated to the medical technology industry. Offering expert guidance for each of its four concept-through-commercialization pillars—engineering and design, clinical, market access, and regulatory—Veranex enables accelerated speed to market, controlled development costs, development risk mitigation, and accelerated market viability assessment. At every stage, Veranex customers realize efficiencies in cost and time, while its comprehensive solutions unify the entire development process. Follow Veranex on LinkedIn.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

