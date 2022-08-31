HITEC Recognizes Tech Industry Trailblazers as Hall of Fame Inductees During the HITEC Awards Gala

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC announced today the following industry trailblazers as the 2022 inductees into the HITEC Hall of Fame:

"HITEC is proud to recognize the accomplishments of these Hispanic technology leaders who have achieved the highest levels of professional success, and who are committed to helping inspire the next generation of leaders," said HITEC President Omar Duque.

This year's honorees will be inducted into the HITEC Hall of Fame on November 2 during the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala taking place during the HITEC Fall Leadership Summit hosted by IBM in Armonk, NY.

HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and influence of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

"I am so happy to see Jesse, Nellie and Roberto be honored with this prestigious award. Each of them have made an incredible impact and have blazed trails in using technology innovation to accelerate outcomes in their respective businesses. And even more importantly, in my view, representing the best of the Hispanic community by building up and showing others what they can be. They are committed to service and are tremendous role models for future generations of Hispanics in technology," said HITEC Chair Guillermo Diaz, Jr.

Since its inception, HITEC has established and nurtured a strong and influential network of leading technology executives from across the globe. Not only have these awardees left lasting impacts in the technology industry, but also they continue to engage in meaningful ways with the HITEC community.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC works to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.



To view the full list of the HITEC Hall of Fame, please visit https://hitecglobal.org/page/HITECHallofFame.

