New P.F. Chang's To Go location opens in Longmont, Colorado

P.F. Chang's expands Colorado presence with second P.F. Chang's To Go location

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's announced the opening of its newest P.F. Chang's To Go location in Longmont, Colorado, today. Continuing the national expansion of P.F. Chang's To Go , the fast-casual concept provides guests with bold, authentically crafted Asian food whenever the craving hits. P.F. Chang's To Go Longmont marks the second P.F. Chang's To Go location in Colorado, joining the recently opened Glendale location.

P.F. Chang’s expands Colorado presence with second P.F. Chang’s To Go location in Longmont (PRNewswire)

Launched in 2020 as part of the company's off-premise dining strategy, P.F. Chang's To Go features a smaller footprint while offering the same iconic, wok-fired dishes guests love in areas where a full-service bistro location would not be possible. The convenient format provides guests with easier to-go options that fit their needs including online and mobile app ordering, takeout, delivery and catering packages.

"We are excited to extend P.F. Chang's presence in northern Colorado with the opening of P.F. Chang's To Go Longmont," said Art Kilmer, P.F. Chang's chief operating officer. "From takeout and delivery to convenient catering options, P.F. Chang's To Go offers an easily accessible way for guests to order and enjoy scratch-made P.F. Chang's favorites, however it fits into their evolving, on-the-go lifestyle."

P.F. Chang's To Go Longmont is now open at 1100 Ken Pratt Blvd, Suite D, Longmont, CO 80501. Hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week. The 1,500-square-foot location offers limited indoor seating for guests who prefer to dine in. Menu items include popular P.F. Chang's made-from-scratch dishes that guests know and love, like Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang's Lettuce Wraps.

P.F. Chang's To Go locations in Longmont and Glendale join seven P.F. Chang's full-service bistro locations in Colorado, including P.F. Chang's Aurora, P.F. Chang's Broomfield, P.F. Chang's Colorado Springs, P.F. Chang's Downtown Denver, P.F. Chang's Lakewood, P.F. Chang's Park Meadows, and P.F. Chang's Loveland.

In addition to expanding P.F. Chang's presence in northern Colorado, P.F. Chang's To Go Longmont adds approximately 30 new jobs to the community with opportunities in both culinary and hospitality fields. Qualified job candidates interested in a career with P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE P.F. Chang's