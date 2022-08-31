Pure Watercraft Reveals Plan to Assemble Zero-Emission, All-Electric Watercraft in West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, announced today it has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia.

The Pure Pontoon Boat, which is being developed in collaboration with strategic investor General Motors. (PRNewswire)

"This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia," said Governor Jim Justice, "Pure Watercraft is a company right on the cutting edge of innovation and technology, and we welcome them to West Virginia with open arms. Long gone are the days when West Virginia was looked down upon. Now, we're competing on the world stage and recruiting world-class companies like Pure Watercraft to our state. I couldn't be more proud."

Pure Watercraft has chosen an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park, a revitalized former steel plant on the banks of the Ohio River, to produce the Pure Pontoon Boat, which is being developed in collaboration with strategic investor General Motors.

"We're grateful to Governor Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and the West Virginia Legislature for their leadership as they support Pure Watercraft's efforts to build boats that are more enjoyable, accessible, and environmentally friendly than ever before," said Andy Rebele, Founder and CEO of Pure Watercraft. "Their ability to make decisions quickly to support our plans was a critical factor in our decision, and allows us to begin building and fulfilling orders in early 2023."

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said, "West Virginia continues to attract world-class manufacturing businesses like Pure Watercraft to our state, and I'm pleased that Pure Watercraft has announced their plan to build electric boats and outboard motors right here in the Mountain State. This project will boost our regional economy while also bringing good-paying jobs to the region, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment in the years to come."

"Whether it's cruising Summersville Lake, a day at Bluestone Lake, or fishing in the Cheat River, West Virginia does not disappoint when it comes to a fun day on the water, and Pure Watercraft understands that. Several months ago, I had the opportunity to meet with Pure Watercraft to learn more about their vision for outdoor recreation in West Virginia, and I'm thrilled to see this now coming to fruition," U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said. "Pure Watercraft's facility in the Northern Panhandle will help create jobs and further expand our recreation tourism focus in West Virginia, and we are thrilled they chose to invest right here in the Mountain State."

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, native West Virginian and former CEO of Intuit, commented, "It is with deep gratitude that I welcome Pure Watercraft. I've been inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit that Andy and his team exhibit. Pure Watercraft is rising to the next level by launching boat production in a state that is rising to the occasion with new core industries, which will provide important potential roles to our students and others. Our future is brighter today; welcome to the Wild, Wonderful, Pure Watercraft!"

Pure Watercraft expects to invest at least $5mm in the plant, and create over 100 full-time jobs in the Northern Panhandle region by the end of 2025.

Pure Watercraft is leading a fundamental transformation of boating. Founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington, the company delivers innovative electric marine propulsion that preserves the air and waterways for future generations. For more information on Pure Watercraft, including its products, partners and career opportunities visit https://www.purewatercraft.com/

