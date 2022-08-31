Special Olympics Texas- San Antonio receives a $10,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Texas- San Antonio, has received a $10,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation as part of the foundation's national Community Service Award (CSA) program. Special Olympics Texas- San Antonio, is one of thirty-two organizations to receive an award. The MassMutual Foundation made the grant in honor of the volunteer efforts of Darren Scrimpshire, a financial professional affiliated with Capital Strategies, in San Antonio, TX. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the CSA program.

"We are stronger when we come together as a community. Our Community Service Awards program recognizes financial professionals that choose to affiliate with MassMutual and embody the "Live Mutual" spirit, working with members of their respective neighborhoods, towns, and cities, helping nonprofits with which they are involved grow and thrive," said Dennis Duquette, head of MassMutual Community Responsibility and president of the MassMutual Foundation. "We are proud of the time and energy Scrimpshire's dedicates to better their community and are delighted to support their great work."

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

"This award from the Mass Mutual foundation on Darren's behalf, will be utilized to expand athlete programs and to continue to provide life-changing experiences for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the San Antonio area," said Shawn Britt, Executive Director of Special Olympics – South Region.

Scrimpshire has been affiliated with Special Olympics – San Antonio for the past 12 years and has dedicated countless hours of time and talent to help the organization grow and flourish.

"I am very pleased that my dedication to Special Olympics has been recognized by the MassMutual Foundation," said Scrimpshire. "This grant will provide much needed funding to continue supporting our community through additional equipment and promoting inclusion for the athletes of Special Olympics – San Antonio)."

The MassMutual Foundation, Inc. is a dedicated corporate foundation established by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). The MassMutual Foundation activates connections and untapped opportunities within communities, so that all families can build their financial capability and thrive. In support of this mission, the Foundation develops partnerships and provides grants in support of our signature programs. The Foundation also supports anchor institutions in the communities where MassMutual operates.

To learn more about the MassMutual Foundation please visit https://www.massmutual.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/foundation.

