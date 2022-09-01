ADV Wins Access to Latest National Institutes of Health Acquisition Vehicle

Minority-owned firm is the most successful small company among the agency's short list of vendors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Decision Vectors (ADV) is pleased to announce it has won access to the follow-on National Institutes of Health's federal contracting vehicle, Business and Professional Support Services III (NIHBPSS III). The small, minority-owned company joins an exclusive list of 20 U.S.-based management consulting firms whose services can be purchased by all NIH Institutes, Centers, offices, and other federal agencies.

ADV was the most successful small company under the vehicle's previous iteration (NIHBPSS II), earning four times as much as its nearest competitor. Under the current version, ADV's contract holds a total ceiling value of $49 million.

"ADV is proud to continue to leverage our innovative program and financial management capabilities to improve NIH business processes," said Ed Jarrell, ADV IDIQ Program Manager. "Our selection for this vehicle demonstrates our strength and depth of service," he continued.

NIHBPSS III support areas include:

Financial Analysis, Business Solutions, and Acquisition Lifecycle Support

Business Process Improvement and Organizational Assessment

Communication and training

Program Planning and Management Services

Policy Development, Implementation, and Administration

System Integration Work

Center of Excellence (CoE) Support

Human Resources (HR) Solutions

About ADV

Founded in 2009, Advanced Decision Vectors (ADV), LLC, is a Small Business Administration-certified concern located in Alexandria, VA. Its core services are Administrative Support, Enterprise Services, Management Consulting, Operational Psychology, Resource Management, and Security Management.

About NIHBPSS III

NIHBPSS III is an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, which affords customers the ability to order services after requirements materialize, providing NIH with flexibility in both quantities and delivery scheduling.

