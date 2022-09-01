Curriculum Associates Opens New Office Location in Downtown Greensboro

NC expansion supports efforts to attract top talent in service of improving outcomes for students

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates, an education technology company that provides classroom support through its i-Ready® platform to more than 11 million students and 778,000 educators nationwide, is proud to announce its expansion to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Curriculum Associates has leased the third floor of 200 S. Elm St. in the heart of Downtown Greensboro and the Social District. The 8,475-square-foot office is in the historic Meyer's Building, which also houses the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and is within walking distance of some of the best restaurants, shops, and attractions the city has to offer, including the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

Curriculum Associates was drawn to Greensboro because of the city's thriving downtown, affordable cost of living, proximity to early-career professionals, diverse talent, and existing college partnerships with the University of North Carolina Greensboro and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

"Greensboro is the perfect place for our company to expand," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "While we have grown consistently in our 50-plus-year history, over the last few years it has become clear that the classroom programs we provide are more critical than ever in supporting educators and helping students make meaningful gains. By expanding our presence to Greensboro, we are excited to bring new top-tier talent to our organization with expertise and new perspectives to help us better serve teachers and students."

The company is hiring for roles across the organization and for Greensboro-specific roles in engineering, events, marketing, and research. Individuals may work remotely or from one of Curriculum Associates' offices should they wish to relocate (if necessary). Interested candidates can view all open positions and apply at: Jobs.Jobvite.com/CurriculumAssociates.

"We are excited about creating a vibrant, welcoming office in Greensboro for the many talented candidates we have met with over the past few months," said Bryan Deyermond, talent partner for the Greensboro office. "Establishing a new office and becoming part of this community is a great challenge and a great opportunity that we are thrilled to take on and invest in building for years to come."

Local team members are welcome to begin working in the new space, and Curriculum Associates will celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 21. More details will be announced closer to the event.

