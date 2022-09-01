Growatt announces the pre-sale of its first portable power station - Infinity 1500

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt announces the pre-sale of its brand-new portable power station - Infinity1500. The event will last for 15 days from September 1 to September 15, 2022. With a $200 discount, the Infinity1500 will be available at $1399 for American customers on Growatt's official website: https://growattportable.com/pages/pre-sale.

As the first portable power station that Growatt introduced, Infinity 1500 features 1512Wh battery capacity, 2000W AC output, and 12 versatile outlets that allow its users to power most devices. On top of a 2-hour AC charging speed, it supports up to 800W solar input and can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours in sunlight. Weighting only 16.5kg, the portable power station is made lighter than other competing products of similar capacity for greater portability. Other features such as uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and smart APP control are provided for the extended scenarios. Overall, the Infinity 1500 is an outstanding innovation, impressing a committee of experts with its elegant design and cool features, and was awarded the 2022 Red Dot Design Award.

11 years of focus on energy storage solutions has laid a solid foundation for Growatt to enter the portable power station market. "In the past, Growatt was more limited to installed new energy solutions. But we feel that with our technological advantages and the market accumulation, we can bring new possibilities to the new energy lifestyle and bring more activity to the market," said Lisa Zhang, vice president of marketing at Growatt.

"We've been waiting for the public sale of this product, and now the day has come! We are excited to provide users with more accessibility to green energy through our new portable power station that incorporates our technological advantages. The rollout of the new product marks another step towards a more comprehensive all-scenario clean energy solution," Zhang added.

According to the company, it will launch more models with different battery capacities by the end of 2022 to complement its lineup.

Growatt is a global leading distributed energy solution provider that specializes in sustainable energy generation, storage and consumption, as well as energy digitalization.

