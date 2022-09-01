linked2pay deploys Workato to deliver payments orchestration and real-time exchange of transaction data with accounting and operating systems used by millions of businesses

linked2pay deploys Workato to deliver payments orchestration and real-time exchange of transaction data with accounting and operating systems used by millions of businesses

An integrated payments solution is now only a few clicks away for any business that wants to utilize linked2pay for payments orchestration

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- linked2pay, a leading payment software technology provider, today announced that it will use Workato to expedite the integration of payment solutions for users of popular accounting and operating systems used by millions of businesses.

"This is especially true in the payment technology space where these integrations impact a business's bottom line."

"We completed the heavy lifting in our initial project with Workato so that our clients can set up their real-time data exchange with supported accounting and operating systems in just a few clicks. The functionality is now available to merchants who utilize any of the linked2pay supported gateways. The resulting integration will provide automation to improve their back office and accelerate cash flow," said Kyle Taylor COO at linked2pay.

Clients of many popular software packages that include QuickBooks, NetSuite, FreshBooks, Raiser's Edge NXT and others are now a few clicks away from integrating with linked2pay for payments processing automation.

"Ensuring that customers are able to seamlessly connect to the systems and data they need to is a key product criteria for every technology provider. This is especially true in the payment technology space where these integrations impact a business's bottom line," said Will Davis, VP of Product Initiatives at Workato. "We're excited about this partnership with linked2pay in providing their customers with access to critical operational and accounting systems while also expanding the payment options for their customers."

About linked2pay

linked2pay is an easy to utilize, award-winning payments technology solution set that orchestrates card, ACH and check processing. As an innovator in the delivery of payments technology, linked2pay is dedicated to the development of both integrated & non-integrated solutions that securely enable all our business partners and their customers to more easily manage their payments processing and risk management. The gateways supported by linked2pay include TSYS, Authorize.Net, Heartland, Velocity and First Data. Learn more at linked2pay.com

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

CONTACT: 866-587-8249, pr@linked2pay.com

View original content:

SOURCE linked2pay