TEAMSTERS LOCAL 186 MEMBERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT WITH DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 186 members voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first contract with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) on Tuesday. The 46 workers voted to organize with the union last year.

"It was a long hard fight," said Local 186 Secretary-Treasurer Abel Garcia. "But the members knew when they came to the Teamsters, they would receive better working conditions, pension benefits, wage increases, seniority, and just procedures for addressing workplace issues and disciplinary matters."

In addition to all of these benefits, the members also now have a contractual guarantee that scheduling will be done by seniority. DFA Negotiating Committee Member Ronnie Rosales was instrumental in adding valued input during negotiations. He kept his coworkers united throughout the bargaining process.

"Negotiations went on for over a year," sad Rosales. "With the patience of the members and the committee, we were able to secure what was most important for us."

"In the end, the workers won and that is what matters most," said Jedediah Johnson, Local 186 Business Agent and Lead Negotiator. "DFA workers – welcome to Teamsters Local 186!"

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura County, Calif. and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to https://www.teamsterslocal186.org/.

