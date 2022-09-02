THE KITCHEN SHOP PIVOTS LANSING STORE-FRONT STRATEGY

The Kitchen Shop has been offering Lansing residents kitchen and bath remodel and design services for over 50 years.

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kitchen Shop, one of West Michigan's premier kitchen and bath retailers announces a pivot from the traditional store-front strategy to a more personalized, in-home selling approach. In an effort to best serve customers with their home remodeling projects, The Kitchen Shop of Lansing will provide in-home services to match consumer buying behavior while moving away from in-store sales. With this change in business operations, The Kitchen Shop of Lansing, located at 5320 S. Pennsylvania Ave. plans to close its doors on Friday, September 16th.

"After over 50 years of store operations in the Lansing market, we do not take this decision lightly. Years of deliberation and thorough research has brought us to this decision, and we are excited to announce our new strategy aimed at better servicing Lansing homeowners. Our Lansing location is an impressive studio, however, the large footprint is no longer necessary in today's remodeling landscape. By closing the doors to our Lansing location, we will be able to continue offering the same services to Lansing residents while expanding into other markets. Our parent company, WS Townsend has been offering design consultations in-home for over two years with great success, so we know this is the right direction to take," Said JW Townsend, CEO of The Kitchen Shop & WS Townsend Companies.

The Kitchen Shop's goal with this new direction is to make kitchen remodeling and bathroom renovation projects easy. Once an inquiry is received, The Kitchen Shop's client services team will call to schedule an in-home appointment. During the 90–120-minute consultation, the following can be expected:

A discussion on what the needs and goals are for the remodeling project(s)

An overview of The Kitchen Shop, the process, and the product(s)

Review of physical samples to help visualize the final design

An initial measure is taken to prepare an estimate

For more information on The Kitchen Shop's in-home design consultations, visit https://thekitchenshops.com.

About The Kitchen Shop

The Kitchen Shop has been in business for over 50 years with locations in Lansing, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo.

The Kitchen Shops are kitchen and bath design centers servicing homeowners, as well as home builders. For more information, visit https://thekitchenshops.com.

About WS Townsend Companies

WS Townsend Companies, doing business as Michigan Kitchen Distributors ("MKD") has been in business for 72 years and is a second-generation family-owned and operated provider of kitchen bath remodeling solutions.

MKD is a full-service countertop provider, offering quartz, granite, solid surface, laminate countertops and more to Michigan, Northern Indiana, and Northern Ohio residents, as well as builders and dealers. In addition, MKD offers a variety of remodeling solutions for kitchens and bathrooms, including outdoor kitchens and cabinet refacing.

For more information, visit https://mkdkitchens.com.

