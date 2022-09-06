Apogem Capital Announces Private Markets Leader David Fann Joins the Firm

Fann brings a strong track record in private markets and will oversee business development and investor relations and serve on investment committees

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogem Capital LLC ("Apogem"), a leading alternatives investment firm, today announced that David Fann, former Vice Chairman and Partner of Aksia LLC, has joined Apogem as Senior Managing Director and Vice Chairman. Fann is a highly regarded veteran in the institutional private alternatives industry.

In this newly created role, Fann will serve as a Senior Managing Director and Vice Chairman, managing Business Development and Investor Relations at Apogem as well as serving on several of the firm's investment committees.

"I'm excited to be a part of Apogem's leadership team and to help grow the firm's well established middle market focused investment platform. The middle market represents an important portfolio exposure for institutional investors but has been a segment that has been difficult to navigate due to the sheer number of firms and the wide dispersion of outcomes. Apogem is uniquely positioned as it applies decades of collective investment experience through multiple business cycles, key market relationships and proprietary data to its investment programs in middle market private equity and private credit," said David Fann.

Prior to joining Apogem, Fann served as Vice Chairman and Partner of Aksia, where he was involved with the firm's private markets offering and provided senior advisory support to Aksia's client advisory and private market investment activities. Prior to Aksia's acquisition of TorreyCove Capital Partners, Fann was co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of TorreyCove Capital Partners. Previously, Fann was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Corporate Group Asset Management.

Fann received a BAS in Industrial Engineering and Economics (dual degree) from Stanford University. He currently serves on the Honorary Advisory Board for the Association of Asian American Investment Managers and on the advisory board for the Robert H. Toigo Foundation.

About Apogem Capital

Apogem Capital was formed in April 2022 through the combination of PA Capital, Madison Capital Funding and GoldPoint Partners to create a singular and unified, world class private markets alternative investment firm. With approximately $39 billion in assets under management as of March 30, 2022, Apogem has the deep relationships, data, and history in the middle market to deliver innovative solutions to both clients and sponsors. Apogem Capital offers investors access to the middle market's growth engine through investments in leading private companies and funds. The Firm manages a streamlined suite of capital solutions, including direct lending, junior debt, primary fund investments, secondary investments, equity-co-investments, GP stakes, private real assets and long/short equity. Apogem Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company ("NYLIC"), through New York Life Investment Management Holdings, LLC ("NYLIM").

