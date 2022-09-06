CATALYST HOUSING GROUP ANNOUNCES B CORP CERTIFICATION

Catalyst Housing Group further demonstrates its commitment to delivering equitable social and environmental impact with new certification

LARKSPUR, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Catalyst Housing Group, a mission-driven investment firm, announced that it has officially become a Certified B Corporation, documenting its commitment to effective and sustainable change, and demonstrating its continued leadership in developing innovative, scalable pathways to delivering housing affordability for all.

Over the past two years, Catalyst has participated in rigorous B Corporation certification and assessment processes requiring tangible documentation of its mission-aligned business practices. Having formally obtained B Corporation certification, Catalyst joins a growing community of mission-driven businesses adopting rigorous social and environmental impact standards and committed to fostering effective and sustainable change. Prioritizing transparency, sustainability and the common good, Catalyst was built on ideals that remain fully aligned with the requirements for B Corporation certification, further demonstrating its relentless pursuit of a more inclusive, equitable, and affordable housing market.

"Catalyst was founded with the belief that a mission-driven investment firm, fueled by innovation and impact, could radically alter the delivery of desperately needed affordable housing," said Jordan Moss, Founder and CEO of Catalyst Housing Group. "Obtaining Certified B Corporation status is a direct reflection of our team's successes to date and continued dogged pursuit of scalable solutions to the lack of quality affordable housing across the socioeconomic spectrum."

Catalyst's financial innovations include the formation of an entirely new asset class, which Catalyst coined "Essential Housing," to provide affordable rental housing to California's essential workforce - the nurses, teachers, and first responders who earn too much to qualify for traditional affordable housing, yet not enough to live directly within the communities they serve. Catalyst's leadership in the development of an open-sourced Essential Housing framework have resulted in the creation of approximately 14,000 units of governmentally owned, income-restricted rental housing throughout California.

About Catalyst Housing Group

Catalyst Housing Group is a mission-driven housing provider investing at the intersection of innovation and impact. We bridge wealth and opportunity gaps through the scaled delivery of pioneering capital solutions that empower generational change for our residents, our communities, and our environment. For more information, please visit www.catalysthousing.com .

