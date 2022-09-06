Hyundai Mobis Makes its Debut at NAIAS 2022 to Showcase Future Mobility Technologies for EV and AV

Hyundai Mobis will exhibit more than 30 next-generation technologies, including its EV platform, lighting grille, integrated cockpit and AR HUD.

Orders from NA automakers totaled $1.7B during 1H '22; Mobis expects further demand for its high-value products.

Hyundai Mobis, the world's sixth largest automotive supplier, will hold a press conference to introduce expansion strategies and local marketing plans for the North American market.

SEOUL, South Korea , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) is making its debut at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) 2022, which will be held at Huntington Place in Detroit, Mich. September 14-25. From September 14-16, the company will host a private room for its customers and exhibit more than 30 new technologies tailored for future mobility, including its electrification platform.

Status of Orders North American Automakers by Hyundai Mobis (PRNewswire)

"We are discovering many new opportunities in the North American market, which is seeing heated competition for future mobility," said Axel Maschka, executive vice president and head of global OE sales at Hyundai Mobis. "It's important for us to join our customers in Detroit, the heart of the American automotive industry, to showcase our innovations and continue our expansion in the global market."

- Introducing new technologies available for mass production, in the most competitive EV and AV market.

At NAIAS, Hyundai Mobis will exhibit more than 30 new future mobility technologies in electrification, ADAS and IVI that are available for mass production. To be in line with the North American market, which has been leading the paradigm shift for EVs, the company will emphasize its electrification systems. One example of Hyundai Mobis's leading technology is its electric Complete Chassis Platform Module (eCCPM).

eCCPM, an optimized platform for EVs, combines braking, steering, suspension, driving and battery systems with scalable aluminum frames. Its ability to adjust its form makes it ideal for electric purpose-built vehicles (PBVs).

Lighting grille technology will be also introduced at the show, which enables automakers to utilize the entire front grille as a tool for lighting or for communication with vehicles or pedestrians. This technology showcases how a car grille, which provides the first impression of the car, can evolve in the era of EVs and AVs.

Hyundai Mobis will also exhibit many other future mobility technologies including a next-generation integrated cockpit (M.VICS 3.0), a hologram-based AR HUD, and a swivel display.

- With three consecutive years of rising North American orders, Mobis expects further demand for its high-value products.

For Hyundai Mobis, North America is the market where it wins the largest number of orders from automakers. During the first half of this year, Hyundai Mobis recorded $1.7 billion in orders from North American automakers, accounting for 45 percent of this year's global order target of $3.75 billion. The volume of orders from North American customers has steadily increased, with $0.66 billion in 2020, $1.4 billion in 2021, and $1.7 billion in the first half of 2022.

Adding to this momentum, Hyundai Mobis will announce its strategic plan for the North American market at its press conference on September 14 during the auto show. Axel Maschka will introduce the company's future strategies and core technological competencies as the sixth largest global auto supplier, as well as its plan to strengthen local marketing with its platform-based electrification components and high-value products.

- Hyundai Mobis Press Conference on NAIAS 2022 Press Day

Date/Time: September 14 , 3:30 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. ET

Venue: AutoMobili-D Stage

Presenter: Axel J. Maschka , Executive Vice President and head of Global OE Sales at Hyundai Mobis

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates R&D headquarter in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India.

For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Hyundai Mobis CI (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Mobis) (PRNewswire)

