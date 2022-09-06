INDOCHINO LAUNCHES FALL/WINTER 2022 COLLECTION

Custom Line-up Offers a Fresh Take on Autumnal Dressing, Pairing Classic Silhouettes with Relaxed Styling and Rich Earth Tones

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, has launched its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, expanding the brand's offerings with new casual outerwear. For fall, INDOCHINO invites customers to enjoy the sophistication of classic and vintage-inspired silhouettes, modernized with relaxed proportions, rich colors and bold fabrics.

INDOCHINO's latest outerwear and knit styles provide layering-friendly pieces, empowering shoppers to mix and match items for an effortlessly polished look. As workplace and event dress codes continue to shift, versatility is key for customers looking to utilize their wardrobe items in a greater number of ways. Unexpected styling keeps formalwear fresh, and elevates more casual looks.

"Fall is always an exciting time for apparel, as shoppers look to refresh their wardrobes and embrace the season's more substantial designs. Our Fall/Winter 2022 collection marries classic shapes with a sense of easy sophistication and confidence, and we hope shoppers are inspired to make the look their own with our retro-inspired bold patterns and rich colorways." said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "With our four distinct silhouettes, including our recently launched women's silhouette, we are excited for even more customers to experience INDOCHINO made to measure offerings this season."

For the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, INDOCHINO explores five key themes:

Italian Cool

Set amongst the exteriors of a small European town, you are invited to slow down and enjoy life at a comfortable pace, breathing it all in with relaxed silhouettes and an easy sophistication across classic blues and earthy tones.

Casual Outerwear

Encouraging the enjoyment of your style, INDOCHINO's Fall outerwear is a perfect fit whether you're wearing a patterned overcoat or cool rain jacket in classic colorways of blacks, camels, and rustic browns.

Classic Lux

With the backdrop of charming historical architecture, the Classic Lux story speaks to an enjoyment of clean classic, confident silhouettes reimagined with modern and relaxed styling. Featuring a line-up of bold blues, checkered patterns, and suave monotone suits.

New Vintage

Featuring a rural aesthetic, our New Vintage collection calls you to enjoy and celebrate life, incorporating color, texture, and nostalgic nods to 70's disco retro suiting with bold stripes contrasted against rustic plaid patterns.

Fresh Greens

Stylish, relaxed, and sleek, this elevated color story highlights the gentle hues of nature and the countryside from pastels to deep forest greens.

As with all INDOCHINO garments, each item in the collection is customizable and made to measure. Custom suits from $449 and separates from $99. Visit www.indochino.com/new-arrivals and https://page.indochino.com/womenswear/ to learn more.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. The brand was also recently named to Newsweek and Statista America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

View original content:

SOURCE Indochino