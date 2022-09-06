InventHelp Inventor Develops Purified Water Distribution System (LVT-316)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the food service industry and I thought there could be a better self-contained purified water dispenser system," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the SO HIGH WATER QUALITY SYSTEM. My design would provide superior taste and purity and it would not require any modification in procedures for an establishment."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to distribute purified water within a restaurant or other nonresidential building. In doing so, it ensures that water with better purity and taste is available. It also can be used for potable water, fountain drinks and ice and it could help to boost customer satisfaction. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and other establishments.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp