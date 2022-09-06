ST Engineering iDirect introduces MCX8000: The Multi-Carrier Satellite Gateway for the Future of Broadcasting

Advanced design offers the highest availability, reliability and density, resulting in lower total cost of ownership

HERNDON, Va. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, will be launching its new MCX8000 multi-carrier satellite gateway at IBC2022 in Amsterdam. The MCX8000 enables broadcasters to cater for every type of broadcast scenario, including high IP encapsulation rates for Over the Top (OTT) applications.

The MCX8000 is a high density, high availability and fully redundant modular system that is suitable for a variety of broadcast use cases. These include direct-to-home broadcasting, where bringing quality content to the largest possible subscriber base with high reliability is key. The MCX8000 Multi-Carrier Satellite Gateway is highly bandwidth efficient, thus maximizing the throughput. It utilizes the DVB-S, DVB-S2, or DVB-S2X standard, assuring highly reliable transport stream delivery.

In Distribution to Towers (DTT), the MCX8000 ideally fits as a satellite front-end, feeding multiple Integrated Receiver Decoders (IRDs), and one MCX8000 in a multi-carrier, multi-stream configuration can be used for hundreds of TV channels.

For OTT delivery, the MCX8000's high IP encapsulation rates and efficient multicast capabilities uniquely position it to provide a path to support the transport of today´s traditional broadcasts and tomorrow´s OTT services.

Built upon the trusted technology of the MDM6100 and MCX7000 software suite capabilities, the MCX8000 offers users higher density and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) through its unique features:

Hot swappable design reduces OPEX

With its modular design and functionality, users can easily swap out modem boards and power supply units (PSUs) without interrupting the system setup and with no requirement for tools, thus avoiding downtime for repairs and reducing operating expenses (OPEX). In the unlikely event of a failure in one PSU, the other can still power both modem boards and the redundancy switch. The MCX8000 also features ST Engineering iDirect's Clean Channel Technology which ensures the highest bandwidth efficiency, also resulting in lower OPEX. The MCX8000's energy efficient design means that this is also a more environmentally friendly option.

High Availability, Full Redundancy

The MCX8000 offers higher availability to broadcasters and by combining two modem boards and a 1+1 redundancy switch in one unit, it becomes a three-in-one solution. This results in lower TCO due to reduced downtime for repairs and low power consumption.

Easy Configuration

Simple configuration and ease of use is critical, and the MCX8000 features a brand new, intuitive interface designed to streamline the entire process, reducing the requirement for specialist knowledge. This focuses on the logical flow of configuration, from general system settings to configuring inputs/outputs and defining monitoring requirements. The system also benefits from over-the-air updates rather than suspending services to carry them out manually.

"The broadcast sector relies on equipment that will promote maximum uptime, allowing operations to continue at all times," said Sean Yarborough, Vice President of Product Management at ST Engineering iDirect. "Broadcasters are also looking to lower CAPEX and OPEX and be more cost-effective in a competitive landscape. We designed the MCX8000 with the idea of bringing together the best of both worlds - high density and high reliability - through robust design and industry-leading redundancy solutions. The result is a future proof system that combines video and IP multiservice capabilities to support the transport of today´s and tomorrow´s services."

Visit ST Engineering iDirect at IBC2022, September 9-12, in Hall 1, stand #1.A49 where there will be a live demonstration of the MCX8000.

