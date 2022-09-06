Viatris Inc. to Participate in BofA Global Research Global Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global pharmaceutical company, today announced the company will participate in the BofA Global Research Global Healthcare Conference in London on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will represent the company in a fireside chat scheduled at 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), is a global pharmaceutical company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

