WESTWOOD FINANCIAL MOVES CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial, a leading retail real estate investment firm, announced today the relocation of its Los Angeles corporate headquarters from Brentwood to Westwood, California effective August 29, 2022. The company's offices were initially located in Westwood when the firm was started over 50 years ago. "We are thrilled to be relocating back to Westwood where it all began. This move marks the beginning of a new chapter for Westwood Financial," said Mark Bratt, CEO. "The modern workspace promotes innovation, collaboration, and appeals to both current and future employees which is important in today's competitive labor market and to our continued growth. The move will also reduce operating costs by approximately 50%, giving Westwood more working capital," added Bratt.

The nearly 8,000 SF space is located on the 11th floor of the Center West building at 10877 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, California. The 23-story high-rise is situated in the heart of Westwood Village, across the street from the Hammer Museum and adjacent to UCLA. Westwood Village features over 120 shops and restaurants, many within walking distance, making it an ideal location.

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns / manages and operates over 124 high-quality shopping centers located in top U.S. metropolitan markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Raleigh. The centers are primarily anchored by top-tier grocers as well as leading service and experiential-based operators. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix. More information is available at www.westfin.com.

