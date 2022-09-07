$493 Million of GoodLeap Solar and Sustainable Home Efficiency Loans Securitized

The 14th securitization of loans originated by GoodLeap is the largest to date

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable home solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2022-3, the 14th securitization of loans originated by GoodLeap. Lime Residential, Ltd. (a Credit Suisse affiliate) sponsored the transaction and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as joint bookrunners. The transaction is backed by $493 million of solar and sustainable home efficiency loans originated on the GoodLeap platform that were made to approximately 12,000 homeowners. The securitization received ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The loans contributed to the securitization were originally purchased on GoodLeap's marketplace by investors including affiliates of Blackstone Credit, Credit Suisse, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Goldman Sachs, GoodFinch, and Varadero Capital, L.P.

"Amid market headwinds, investor demand for GoodLeap's loans remains constant," said Tanguy Serra, GoodLeap's President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Investment Officer. "We are grateful for the continued support of our investors and capital markets providers, enabling GoodLeap to help contractors access more products and homeowners live more sustainably while saving money."

GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform supports more than 40,000 home efficiency sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. Since 2018, GoodLeap has transacted more than $18 billion in loans on its platform.

GoodLeap is America's leading marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary point-of-sale technology supports more than 40,000 sales professionals, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $18 billion financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.

