Carbyne Raises $56 Million in Series C Funding to Modernize Emergency Contact Centers

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading provider of cloud-native emergency contact center solutions, announced today that it raised $56 million in Series C funding. Cox Enterprises and Hanaco Growth Fund co-led the latest round, joined by new investors Valor Equity Partners, General Global Capital, TalC, and Sandiip Bhammer alongside existing investors including Founders Fund, FinTLV, Elsted Capital Partners, and former CIA Director General David Petraeus. The company has raised $128 million to date.

Yoni Yatsun (Full stack Team leader), Amir Elichai (CEO), Alex Dizengof (CTO), Carbyne's founders. Credit: Nir Arieli (PRNewswire)

The Series C funding follows a 400% increase in U.S. revenue and a 185% jump in total contract value over the past 12 months. This investment in Carbyne will allow the company to accelerate the digital transformation of mission-critical operations and government service centers primarily in the USA. Moreover, the investment will allow Carbyne to accelerate global expansion and continue growing its B2B business which allows corporations to increase situational awareness and collaborate more efficiently during emergencies. The opportunity to roll out secure contact center technologies for mission-critical use cases such as protecting customers and clients, extends to almost every Fortune 1000 company globally. Carbyne will also continue to invest in emerging technologies, building AI and NLP-based capabilities into its APEX platform with the support of top-tier technology partners.

Rising crime rates and citizen expectations, coupled with outdated emergency response systems, have led the House Committee to approve a $10B package to revamp legacy infrastructure and implement NG911 technologies like Carbyne. Local governments are increasingly seeing the benefits of the cloud as a technology that allows for both the simple deployment of advanced technological capabilities and long-term cost savings on maintenance and support. The govtech industry, which hasn't fundamentally changed in decades, is ripe for disruption.

The company recently secured several large multi-year contracts, including agreements with the city of NewOrleans , Louisiana for its APEX platform, Volusia County, Florida for its Universe platform, and GlobalMedicalResponse (GMR) for both its Bridge Desk & APEX products. Carbyne and GMR developed BridgeDesk , a distributed asset management solution to oversee emergency personnel, vehicles, and equipment in real time. With APEX, GMR's contact centers will be able to receive and share live video, images, and locations from individuals in critical situations in which every second counts.

"We're doing to public safety what Amazon did to on-premise storage. We are redefining how emergency contact centers and government service teams operate by moving everything to the cloud," said Amir Elichai, CEO and Founder of Carbyne. "Emergency providers and local governments are using legacy systems to solve modern problems – a declining proposition. They are increasingly recognizing the value that our cloud-based platforms provide to their communities. In addition to expanding our footprint in emergency services, we are also seeing new opportunities from businesses in adjacent industries. With the support of our latest funders, we are extending our reach to more communities and businesses who need to modernize their legacy mission critical communication tech stack."

"Communities across the U.S are experiencing higher levels of emergency calls related to crime, stress, and mental health," said Lior Prosor, Founding Partner at Hanaco Ventures. "Emergency contact centers and crisis hotlines are under significant stress and need more advanced technology to effectively respond with the right resources to save lives. One of the challenges of the public safety industry is that it is mostly on premise. This can prevent it from adopting the new technologies available to other sectors. We are proud to continue supporting the Carbyne team in their mission to bring cutting edge technologies to PSAPs via the cloud."

Carbyne has established itself as the leading global mission-critical, cloud-native contact center provider. The company protects over 400 million people globally and helps 911 call takers manage 150 million emergency calls each year. Its mission is to save lives, maximize efficiency, and minimize response times for emergency responders.

"Revamping legacy infrastructure in the U.S. is long overdue," said Davis Roberson, associate vice president of strategy and investments at Cox Enterprises. "The technology Carbyne delivers is resilient, interactive, and secure. We are looking forward to working with Carbyne to bring this critical technology to more communities and organizations."

Carbyne's software has industry-leading uptime, highest-tier cloud security, and custom API hooks for each unique organization's data integrations. Its life-saving solutions serve over 120 states and local governments globally.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

