Global Gaming Women Applauds Virginia McDowell for Being Named to the American Gaming Association's Gaming Hall of Fame Class of 2022

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gaming Women (GGW) congratulates founding Board chair, pioneer, and visionary Virginia McDowell for being one of three inductees to the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Gaming Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Honorees will celebrate at an induction ceremony during Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas this October.



"From the beginning, Virginia has been tirelessly focused on acquiring the support and resources necessary to develop the next generation of women leaders in the gaming industry. On behalf of Global Gaming Women's board and members, we congratulate her on this incredible recognition of her contributions to the gaming industry," said GGW Board Chair and President Cassie Stratford, SVP of Legal Operations and Compliance at Boyd Gaming.

McDowell's distinctive accomplishments and a lifetime of work have been recognized through several prestigious awards. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress and is the first female inductee to the Mississippi Gaming Hall of Fame. Named the 2009 "Gaming Executive of the Year" by Casino Journal Magazine, she served as the only female president and chief executive officer of a top publicly traded gaming operating company from 2007 until she retired from Isle of Capri Casinos in April 2016. She now serves as a Non-Executive Director of Entain plc (LSE: ENT), where she chairs the Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of Saint Louis University, a trustee at HavenHouse St. Louis, an advisory board member of the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, and distinguished as Casino Enterprise Management Magazine's Great Women of Gaming.

About Global Gaming Women (GGW)

Global Gaming Women (GGW) supports, inspires, and influences the development of women in the Gaming industry. GGW brings together women from all gaming segments to enrich their professional and personal lives. Established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues, GGW's goal is for female gaming professionals to learn from one another, create lasting connections, and nurture emerging women leaders. In 2016, Global Gaming Women launched as an independent charitable organization to deliver high-impact programs and events on a global scale that support, inspire, and influence the development of women in the gaming and lottery industry.

To learn more about the benefits of GGW membership, click HERE. For a complete list of officers, please click HERE. Follow GGW's social media on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For information globalgamingwomen.org or call +1 (702) 492-5320.

