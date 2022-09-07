HITEC Announces the 100 Most Influential Hispanic Leaders in Technology for 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HITEC announced the 100 most influential Hispanic leaders in technology for 2023, the HITEC 100. Click here to view the full list of the HITEC 100.

Each year, HITEC spotlights the achievements and contributions of leading US-based Hispanic technology executives, in an effort to inspire and increase Hispanic representation within the workforce. HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

"We are honored to highlight and recognize the top 100 Hispanics in technology." said Lúcia Soares, HITEC Awards Committee Chair, Board of Directors. "This year, we opened our aperture to include executives in non-technology roles, but who are driving technology transformation in their organizations because all businesses are being fueled by the energy of technology disruption. The caliber of 2023 HITEC 100 awardees is stellar and representative of the diversity in backgrounds, industries and impact in business results. Congratulations to all – we are proud of our best and know you will inspire many more to come."

The 2023 HITEC 100 Awardee lists some of the world's top Hispanic leaders from global Fortune 100 organizations. Forty-two percent of the awardees have global responsibilities, some overseeing more than 1,000 employees. HITEC is proud of the balance of diversity among this year's HITEC 100. Four percent of this year's awardees are U.S. Veterans and 42 percent are women, representing 16 different countries of origin. Twentynine percent of this year's awardees are being recognized for the first time.

"It has been a source of pride and privilege for me to witness the caliber of leadership from our community, our Familia." said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., HITEC Chairman. "For almost 15 years, seeing the evolution and the transformation of HITEC as an organization starting with the founders and the leaders who paved the way for even more Hispanics in Technology. And now, this amazing group of awardees has shown us and more importantly the next generation that they 'can be what they can see'. Congratulations to the HITEC 100 and keep inspiring for yourselves and those looking up to you!"

Nominations for the HITEC 100 are solicited from HITEC members, partners and the general public. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities.

"These 100 leaders represent the best of our community and they embody our larger vision of how Hispanics technology leaders can make lasting impact in our communities," said Omar Duque, HITEC President. "HITEC is proud to recognize this impressive group of changemakers."

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC 100 awardees will be recognized in person during the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala on November 2, 2022.

