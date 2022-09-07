Stampli Doubles-Down on Enterprise with Full SAP Integration, Real-Time PO and Receiving

The most comprehensive accounts payable automation integration for SAP Business Suite, SAP ECC, SAP R/3, and SAP S/4HANA.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the industry-leading Accounts Payable (AP) Automation software, today announces its enhanced enterprise resource planning (ERP) integrations for SAP Business Suite, SAP ECC, SAP R/3, and SAP S/4HANA.

(PRNewsfoto/Stampli) (PRNewswire)

Fully automated and deep integrations for SAP ERP with real-time PO and receiving data is what differentiates Stampli.

The comprehensive integration means that mutual enterprise customers performing any manual invoice or payment process in SAP ERP – can now be optimized with Stampli's AP Automation software.

Stampli's integration with SAP ERP is seamless as the bi-directional sync pushes and pulls data in real-time to ensure both systems are one and the same, including:

Purchase Orders (POs) & Receiving Information

Vendor Lists, General Ledgers (GLs) & Cost Center

Item Types & Custom Fields

Invoice Data & Payment Data, and More

"We are thrilled to strengthen our SAP ERP partnership to enhance invoice and payment processes for enterprise businesses, helping them control and streamline AP, all the while maintaining their existing SAP ERP investment and maintaining SAP ERP as their source of truth," shared Eyal Feldman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Stampli. "Developing fully automated and deep integrations for SAP ERP with real-time PO and receiving data is one of the many things that differentiates Stampli from its competitors."

The Stampli AP Automation integration for SAP ERP is available. For more information on the integration or to schedule a demo, visit our website here .

Stampli currently has United States office locations in Mountain View, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, and internationally in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Kiev, Ukraine. Stampli was most recently recognized in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for "Best Software Products," "Best Accounting & Finance Products," "Best Mid-Market Products," and "Highest Satisfaction Products." Stampli also earned recognition as "The Best AP Solution for 2022" in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards; named on the "Top Fintech Companies of 2021" list by CB Insights; designated one of the "Top 50 Most Promising Startups in Israel" by CTech; named "The Best AP Automation Company in the USA" from New World Report; earned top marks by Comparably for "Best Company Outlook," "Best Company Work-Life Balance," "Best CEO," "Best Company for Women," "Best Company for Diversity," and "Best Company Culture."

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP Automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

