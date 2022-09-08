Arrived Homes, the Real Estate Investing Platform, Opens Access to Vacation Home Rental Investment to All

Prospective investors can now buy shares in vacation rentals starting with homes in several cities including Joshua Tree, CA, Nashville, TN, and Panama City, FL

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrived Homes ("Arrived"), the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows anyone to buy shares in single-family rentals starting at just $100, is now offering the opportunity to invest in short-term vacation rentals as well. Anyone can buy shares in the vacation rentals to access the rental income and property appreciation over time.

Over the past year, Arrived has helped thousands of Americans gain access to the financial benefits of property ownership for the first time in their lives. We are excited to bring our model to vacation rentals, the fastest growing real estate segment right now", said Ryan Frazier, CEO & Co-Founder of Arrived. "Platforms like Airbnb have helped vacation rental owners generate over $150 Billion dollars in rental income from serving 1 Billion guest arrivals, and yet, less than 0.5% of these guests have been able to access the wealth-building potential of this rapidly growing asset class. We're changing that today by adding these assets to our platform."

The first seven vacation rental properties available through this new feature will be The Mirage in Joshua Tree, CA, The Oasis in Nashville, TN, The Cardinal in Glendale, AZ, The Ace in Scottsdale, AZ, The Hammock in Clearwater, FL, The Orchard in Blue Ridge, GA, and The Pointbreak in Panama City, FL. These new vacation rentals are collectively valued at $5M USD and feature desirable amenities including hot tubs, rooftops with downtown views, and prime locations near cultural and entertainment centers.

Arrived has partnered with established vacation rental property managers and developers - Tony Robinson and Alpha Geek Capital team, Misfit Homes, Old Town Rental, Roseus Hospitality, Southern Comfort Cabin Rentals, and Techvestor - to oversee the design, furnishing, and upkeep of the homes, which eliminates the need for investors to be involved in day-to-day operations of the rental units. These managers bring hyperlocal hosting experience: including having their own seasoned teams, being on housing boards, and having established brand recognition across social platforms.

While investors will go through the Arrived website to buy shares, anyone interested in renting the properties can find them on any major vacation rental property platform. Additionally to celebrate this launch, Arrived is hosting the #ArrivedGetaway where investors can win shares in a vacation rental, a trip for two, and five nights stay at a property they own a piece of.

Arrived is the first company to offer SEC-qualified shares of single-family rental homes to accredited and non-accredited investors alike. This move to provide customers with the option to invest in short-term rental properties directly follows their recent $25M Series A , supporting their mission to democratize access to the real estate asset class across the United States.

To date, Arrived has fully funded over 150 single-family rental properties in 27 markets across the country totaling over $55M in asset value. Arrived is planning to expand its offerings across both single-family rentals and vacation rental properties while opening new markets in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Indiana.

Arrived Homes is a Seattle-based real estate investing platform that makes ownership of rental properties possible for anyone and everyone. At Arrived Homes, anybody can buy shares in rental properties starting with $100 and start earning money from day one. Arrived's goal is to make real estate investing easy and accessible to millions of people who don't have the expertise, time, or large amounts of capital needed to buy a rental property on their own. Arrived manages the operational work so that investors can sit back and collect passive rental income and their share of the home's appreciation. For more information please visit www.arrivedhomes.com .

