Beaconstac Celebrates 20,000 Customer Milestone

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaconstac , a phygital customer engagement platform for brands and businesses of all sizes, today announced it surpassed 20,000 customers, cementing its place as the G2 category-leading QR code platform. This number marks a doubling in customers from November 2021, highlighting the continued adoption of QR codes as brands discover ways to enhance their digital experience strategy.

"As businesses and brands discovered the many benefits of QR code adoption, we began to see a need for a robust platform that let companies manage and scale their operations in a centralized way," said Sharat Potharaju, CEO and co-founder of Beaconstac. "We're seeing more companies than ever use Beaconstac to drive their customer engagement efforts, citing our scalability, flexibility and security as key differentiators."

QR codes are rapidly becoming embedded in the ways consumers interact with companies. Their ease of use, coupled with their ability to reach a wide audience, has made them ubiquitous to businesses of every size, ranging from individuals and small/medium businesses to large enterprise companies. Beaconstac's continued growth emphasizes the lasting impact QR codes have on businesses, including their ability to scale marketing efforts and provide measurable, effective data to drive ROI.

"Beaconstac's QR code tool kit made it easy and seamless for our team's designers and media partners to work together and quickly build different QR codes per channel that capture specific data insights we needed to support our client's ad campaign," said Matt Monahan, Sr. Producer at Deloitte Digital .

Beaconstac offers robust QR code generation capabilities, such as dynamic codes that can be updated post-print and end-to-end lifecycle management to ensure brand consistency, bulk operation and campaign management. The company currently has offices in New York City and Bangalore, India.

About Beaconstac

Beaconstac's vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform makes physical products and places talk directly to consumers through digital content and actions by leveraging smartphone technologies like QR codes.

Over 20,000 businesses and brands in 100+ countries use our Phygital Customer Engagement platform to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate, reaching over 5 million monthly active users.

