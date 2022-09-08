BetMGM and Arizona Cardinals Debut First Sportsbook at NFL Stadium

Sports and entertainment leaders provide first look inside revolutionary addition to gameday experience

PHOENIX, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and the Arizona Cardinals today debuted the first sportsbook at a National Football League (NFL) stadium. The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is a two-story, 17,000-square-foot entertainment destination featuring state-of-the-art sports wagering amenities, concert-hosting facilities, a gourmet grille and bar and a variety of screens to watch games.

"The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is one of the most revolutionary additions an NFL stadium has seen in decades and unlike anything fans have encountered on gamedays," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "BetMGM shares the Arizona Cardinals' vision in pursuing new ways to break barriers and entertain fans."

Located on The Great Lawn, the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium will operate on both event and non-event days, offering guests a massive 265-square-foot video wall, 38 televisions and indoor-and-outdoor dining options. All of this can be found steps away from trading windows and user-friendly betting kiosks conveniently placed throughout the space.

Throughout the year, the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium also will serve as an outdoor music and comedy concert amphitheater, hosting events for audiences gathered on The Great Lawn.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said, "We are proud and thrilled to be the NFL's first team to offer its fans this type of unprecedented amenity and innovative experience. The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium gives us a chance to engage current and potential fans on a year-round basis in a fun, entertaining and responsible way."

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium will open to the public Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. before the Cardinals open the 2022 regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium complements the BetMGM mobile app that launched statewide in Arizona in 2021.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on events and activities at the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, follow @BetMGMGrill on Instagram and @BetMGM on Twitter.

By the Numbers: BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium

Size: 17,000squarefeet

TVs: 265-square-foot Video Wall and 38 TVs

Betting Kiosks: More than 25

Capacity: 500

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Saturday: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

