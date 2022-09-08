Keurig Expands its Connected Brewer Line, Unveils K-Café SMART to Deliver a Coffeehouse Experience at Home

From Macchiatos to Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Keurig's Newest Connected Brewer Creates Delicious Coffeehouse Beverages from your Kitchen Counter

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today introduced the K-Café® SMART, the newest brewer in Keurig's connected line. The new brewer allows consumers to create delicious coffeehouse drinks right from home – the majority of which can be made in three minutes or less. The K-Café SMART is accompanied by an expanded Keurig mobile app which houses over 70 exclusive coffeehouse recipes from which consumers can choose to brew their desired drink.

The new K-Café SMART features Keurig's BrewID™ technology, which detects the K-Cup® pod in the brewer and unlocks tailored coffeehouse drink recipe recommendations to explore through the newly revamped Keurig mobile app. Beyond customizable recipes, BrewID delivers distinctively delicious, full-flavored coffee by recognizing the specific brand and roast of each K-Cup pod and automatically customizing the brew settings to the recommendations of the coffee roasting expert who created it.

The new brewer also includes an upgraded built-in milk frother that now features three speeds. This enables users to make rich, delicious froth from a wide range of milk options, including non-dairy, as well as the ability to make cold froth for brew over ice café-style beverages. Additionally, the K-Café SMART features Keurig's MultiStream Technology™, which uses five streams of water instead of one concentrated stream to thoroughly saturate the coffee grounds more evenly throughout the pod for full flavor and aroma in every cup.

"The K-Café SMART takes customization to a new level. It goes well beyond black coffee, enabling café style creations like London Fog Lattes and Cinnamon Macchiatos," said Mauricio Leyva, Group President, at Keurig Dr Pepper. "With the K-Café SMART, coffee lovers can craft the specialty drinks they crave and discover new favorite recipes simply by connecting to the Keurig app. With over 70 recipes to choose from, we know our consumers will be delighted to taste and trial all the new coffeehouse beverages they can make from the comfort of their home."

The K-Café SMART connects to the Keurig® mobile app to unlock these additional features:

Café Creations : Browse through more than 70 easy-to-follow coffeehouse drink recipes, including exclusive recipes made just for Keurig mobile app and K-Café SMART users, the majority of which can be made in three minutes or less

Barista Mode™: A step-by-step, guided process with visual demonstrations for crafting coffeehouse beverages at home with zero coffee expertise required

Increased Discovery: BrewID helps users discover and craft new coffeehouse beverages with tailored drink recommendations based on their existing coffee preferences

Coffee Expert Knowledge: Detailed descriptions that explain what makes each coffeehouse drink unique so users will never confuse a cappuccino with an americano again

SMART Delivery: Consumption-based subscription program that ensures users always have a perfectly stocked coffee pantry while enjoying a 25% discount on every order

Connected Convenience: Save favorite brew settings and coffeehouse beverage recipes, schedule a brew in advance, or brew remotely. Users can even brew from bed the moment they wake up, knowing their coffeehouse drink will be ready for them

At an MSRP of $249.99, the K-Café SMART is available exclusively on Keurig.com with plans for expansion into retailers nationwide this fall.

Further expanding its SMART portfolio, the company also announced the launch of the K-Supreme® SMART. It features BrewID technology to power coffee expert recommended brew settings for full-flavor and aroma in every cup and pairs with the Keurig mobile app for a fully connected experience. It is available today on Keurig.com at an MSRP of $199.99.

Keurig is also now offering a special Starter Kit* for its new connected brewers purchased via Keurig.com. Both the K-Café SMART and K-Supreme SMART are available at a 50% discount when you enroll in SMART Delivery and commit to purchasing 16 boxes of pods over 12 months. Every ongoing SMART Delivery purchase comes with a 25% discount, and for a limited time Keurig is offering up to four free boxes of select pods for new SMART Delivery customers to enjoy with their first order.

*For more details on the Keurig Starter Kit, visit www.keurig.com/content/terms-and-conditions .

