MISSISSIPPI LIME COMPANY DRIVES GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF SINGLETON BIRCH

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Lime Company (MLC), an HBM Holdings company headquartered in St. Louis, has acquired Singleton Birch, the leading independent supplier of lime products in the United Kingdom. The acquisition, which closed today, is part of MLC's strategy to drive growth, innovation and sustainability through geographic expansion and new products and technologies that proactively address customers' changing needs. Financial terms of the transaction will not be released.

"For more than 115 years, Mississippi Lime has been focused on meeting the evolving needs and priorities of our customers. That focus has served our customers, our employees and our business very well. Our approach is to grow by finding businesses that represent a good cultural fit for us and can complement what we already provide to customers. Singleton Birch is a great fit, and we are delighted to welcome them to the Mississippi Lime family today," said Paul Hogan, President and CEO of Mississippi Lime Company.

Singleton Birch is based in North Lincolnshire, UK, where it employs more than 150 staff. It will continue to operate under its existing brand and the Singleton Birch management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Richard Stansfield, who will remain in place.

"Singleton Birch has done tremendous work, and we are grateful that Richard and the leadership team will remain in their roles leading the business," said Hogan. "This acquisition is about growth, innovation and sustainability, and we do not anticipate reducing the number of jobs at Singleton Birch as a result of this transaction."

"Being part of the Mississippi Lime family will enable us to invest more and power the growth of Singleton Birch," said Stansfield. "We're delighted to have a partner for the next stage in our development that shares our culture and values."

Singleton Birch has a number of business lines, including a chemicals division, which provides specialty calcium products to the rubber and plastics markets. It also provides services and solutions to the renewable energy, water treatment and waste management industries.

Singleton Birch is an industry leader in sustainability. The business works with local farms to run anaerobic digesters that provide electricity used by the business from renewable zero-carbon sources. Like Mississippi Lime, Singleton Birch has partnered with Origen to develop greener and more sustainable lime kiln technologies.

"The commitment that Singleton Birch has already made to sustainability is significant and will help inform and drive MLC's ESG efforts," said Hogan.

About Mississippi Lime

Mississippi Lime Company, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. With over a century in business, the company has built a reputation on the purity of its products, commitment to research and development, and tradition of customer satisfaction.

Mississippi Lime operates the largest lime facility in the Americas and mines some of the purest limestone reserves in the world. The company supplies high-calcium quicklime, hydrated lime, calcium carbonate products, trucking services, and technical solutions from a diversified, reliable network of facilities in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; Calera, Alabama; Verona, Kentucky; Vicksburg, Mississippi; Weirton, West Virginia; Chester, South Carolina; Mobile, Alabama; Prairie du Rocher, Illinois; as well as several distribution sites throughout the country. For more information, visit MLC.com.

About HBM

HBM Holdings is an investment and management company comprised of a diversified portfolio of middle-market businesses. HBM invests in and builds high-performing companies in minerals, specialty chemicals, flow control devices, and precision machined components. The firm's portfolio of companies includes Mississippi Lime Company, HarperLove, Control Devices, and Schafer Industries. For more information, visit https://hbmholdings.com.

About Singleton Birch

Singleton Birch was founded over 200 years ago. Over these two centuries and more it has established itself as the UK's leading independent lime supplier, with an exceptional reputation for quality and service.

The business has diversified into a number of different sectors; each operation is part of the Singleton Birch family and encompasses the same standards of excellence in all they do.

Birch Lime focuses on lime and chalk products used in environmental control, the production of steel, various chemical processes, waste and water treatment, production of lightweight building materials and other sectors of the construction industry.

Birch Chemicals supplies high quality products to the global plastics and rubber industry.

Birch Solutions operates in the renewable energy and utilities sector.

Birch Energy operates anaerobic digestion plants, generating 99% of the electricity that the business uses from farm wastes and products.

Birch Waste is the waste management division incorporating both non-hazardous landfill and waste treatment processes.

For more information visit SingletonBirch.co.uk.

