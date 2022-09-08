Nutrabolt Publishes its Inaugural ESG Report Highlighting Strategy to Become an Industry-Leading Corporate Citizen

The First-Annual ESG Report Reinforces the Company's Commitment to its People, the Communities it Serves, and the Planet

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global active health and wellness company, is proud to announce the release of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2021 Inaugural ESG Report brings attention to the many areas where the company is acting to strengthen its ESG initiatives through awareness of key topics, development of an ESG strategy, and the advancement of numerous ESG programs, policies, and practices.

"We recognize that our ESG efforts have never been more important, and our most exciting chapters are yet to come. It's an honor and privilege to lead such a great company, and I'm proud of our efforts to expand the reach and impact of our mission, support our consumers, give back to our communities, grow our teammates, and protect our natural resources," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt.

For nearly 20 years, Nutrabolt has been dedicated to caring for its people, consumers, and communities, and aspires to be a premier health and wellness company grounded in its core values, integrity, and passion to innovate, inspire, and make products that maximize human potential accessible to all.

As the company continues to grow, the foundational attributes that make Nutrabolt an industry leader will endure to underpin efforts to be the best corporate citizen possible. The report in its entirety is available on Nutrabolt.com here.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

