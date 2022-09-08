SITRYX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING CONFERENCES

OXFORD, England, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitryx Therapeutics Ltd (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of immunometabolism, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the following events:

UBS Biotechnology Private Company Symposium, Sept. 21-22, 2022

Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference, Sept. 22, 2022

Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, Oct. 18-19, 2022

Sitryx is a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of immunometabolism. The company's proprietary platform and Product Engine are built on a deep understanding of the intersection of inflammatory signaling and metabolism. Sitryx is advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying therapies towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partner, Eli Lilly and Company, for a wide range of autoimmune disorders. In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million Series A funding from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK. In 2020, Sitryx formed a global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly also became an investor in the Company. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the United States.

