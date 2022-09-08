The Wing Experience Launches Nationwide Search for College Wingman of the Year

Winner Receives $5k Scholarship and Free Wings for a Year

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones' virtual brand The Wing Experience is in search of its College Wingman (or Wingwoman) of the Year. The online-only wings restaurant is looking at universities near restaurants in all 16 states it operates for its Wingman. The winner will be crowned on October 17 and receive a $5k scholarship, 52 orders of free 8-piece wings, a $250 catered wing tailgate party, and swag.

Just like a great wingman always has you covered, whether it's reminding you when you have your next exam, making sure the playlist is perfectly crafted for gameday, or maybe even introducing you to your significant other, The Wing Experience also has your cravings covered with your choice of 50 different flavors, more than any brand. Wings are available three ways: jumbo bone-in served traditional style or smoked, and crispy boneless wings. Guests can choose the level of heat from mild, medium, hot and extreme. Unique flavors include hot cinnamon candy apple, garlic parmesan, strawberry chipotle, and many more.

"We know that having a trusted wingman can make a huge difference during college, so it's only fitting that we recognize a College Wingman (or Wingwoman) of the Year to help celebrate our brand on campus and remind people that we, too, can be your wingman for any occasion – from game days to late night cravings," said Cole Robillard, CMO of Smokey Bones, parent company of The Wing Experience. "Whether you're picking up wings for your tailgate or having them delivered to the comfort of your couch, we want The Wing Experience to be the wingman of your college experience."

Students can post on social media to nominate their favorite college student friend who has always had their back (and why) for Wingman of the Year. Students should take a video of their wingman or woman and tag @thewingx using the hashtag #thewingxman. The deadline to enter is September 20.

The first 100 entries on September 8 will receive a promo code for free wings available for pick-up. Each week over the following four weeks. The Wing Experience will post the top 20, 15, 10 and then five wingmen and women in the running. Of the final five, the student with the most likes will be named Wingman or Wingwoman of the Year. During the year of their reign, the winner will serve as the brand's big wingman on campus and will post about The Wing Experience to their social media channels.

The Wing Experience was created in 2019 and operates out of existing Smokey Bones' kitchens. The Wing Experience is available for pick up or delivery through The Wing Experience website. Guests can also view the menu and order from Uber Eats and DoorDash.

About The Wing Experience

The Wing Experience is a delivery- and pick up-only brand from Smokey Bones, with 62 locations across 16 states. The Wing Experience has 50 unique flavors.

Media Contact :

mediarelations@smokeybones.com

View original content:

SOURCE Smokey Bones