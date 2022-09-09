BYRON ALLEN'S HBCU GO/THE GRIO ATTRACTS MAJOR FORTUNE 500 SPONSORS FOR HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES' SPORTS NETWORK

Advertising Sponsors Include:

Procter & Gamble, Honda, AT&T, Stellantis, Walmart, Toyota, Bank of America, Verizon, Lexus, Meta, Allstate, Boost Mobile, Lowes, Kia, SC Johnson, UnitedHealthcare, Safelite, Macy's, Taco Bell, T.J. Maxx, Dairy Queen, Capital One, Geico, Pizza Hut, Mastercard, Target and Many More

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) is proud to announce it has secured numerous major Madison Avenue advertising sponsors for the launch of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sports for HBCU GO and theGrio Television Network's 2022-23 sports programming season. Brand sponsors include: Procter & Gamble, Honda, AT&T, Stellantis, Walmart, Toyota, Bank of America, Verizon, Lexus, Meta, Allstate, Boost Mobile, Lowes, Kia, SC Johnson, UnitedHealthcare, Safelite, Macy's, Taco Bell, T.J. Maxx, Dairy Queen, Capital One, Geico, Pizza Hut, Mastercard, Target and many more.

. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Media Group) (PRNewswire)

HBCU GO is the leading media provider for the nation's 107 HBCUs, and recently announced nationwide clearance for their 2022-23 sports season as part of a new carriage deal with CBS owned-and-operated broadcast television stations in key broadcast television markets including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh. AMG's FREE-streaming digital platform HBCU GO brings together major HBCU NCAA conferences, with major market carriage across broadcast television, cable, satellite, and digital platforms. HBCU GO's 2022-23 season began this past Saturday, September 3 with "The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show." The three-hour pre-season special aired LIVE on the AMG platforms HBCU GO, theGrio Television Network, theGrio Streaming App, Sports.TV, Local Now, and on broadcast television stations throughout the U.S.

HBCUs are widely known for graduating exceptional athletes, celebrities, politicians, and historical figures including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Wilma Rudolph, Althea Gibson, Walter Payton, Michael Strahan, Jerry Rice, Spike Lee, Alice Walker, Samuel L. Jackson, astronaut Ronald McNair, Alex Haley, Earl Graves, Oprah Winfrey, Chadwick Boseman, Justice Thurgood Marshall, Common, Booker T. Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Judge Kevin Ross, Langston Hughes, Katherine Johnson, Kenya Barris, and Vice President Kamala Harris, to name a few.

"The HBCU brand represents over 184 years of historic excellence, dating back to 1837, which helped cultivate some of the world's greatest minds and talent," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. "HBCU GO and theGrio position our advertisers to speak to the heart and soul of Black America 24/7, and help our sponsors stay strongly connected with one of the most valuable, untapped audiences in the world."



For more information about HBCU GO visit HBCUGO.TV or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram .

About HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African-American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service ‍HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.entertainmentstudios.com and www.hbcugo.tv

HBCU GO (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Entertainment Studios, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group