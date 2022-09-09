Kroger Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

CINCINNATI, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter Highlights
• Identical Sales without fuel increased 5.8%
• Operating Profit of $954 million; Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $1,110 million
• EPS of $1.00; Adjusted EPS of $0.90
• Company is executing its go-to-market strategy to deliver value for customers
° Our Brands identical sales increased 10.2%
° Digital sales grew 8%
° Accelerated our Fresh Produce Initiative with 864 stores now certified, driving higher identical sales
Second Quarter Financial Results
2Q22 ($ in millions; except EPS)
2Q21 ($ in millions; except EPS)
ID Sales* (Table 4)
5.8 %
(0.6 %)
EPS
$1.00
$0.61
Adjusted EPS (Table 6)
$0.90
$0.80
Operating Profit
$954
$839
Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit (Table 7)
$1,110
$947
FIFO Gross Margin Rate*
Increased 2 basis points
OG&A Rate*
Increased 36 basis points
*without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable
The Operating, General & Administrative rate increased 36 basis points, excluding fuel and adjustment items, compared to the same period last year. The increase in OG&A rate was driven by investments in associates, higher incentive plan costs, and strategic investments in various margin expansion initiatives that will drive future growth, partially offset by sales leverage and continued execution of cost savings initiatives.
Comments from CFO Gary Millerchip
Full-Year 2022 Guidance - Updated
IDs (%)
EPS ($)
Operating Profit ($B)
Tax Rate**
Cap Ex ($B)
Free Cash Flow ($B)***
Adjusted*
4.0% - 4.5%
$3.95 - $4.05
$4.6 - $4.7
22 %
$3.4 - $3.6
$2.3 - $2.5
*
Without adjusted items, if applicable; Identical sales is without fuel; Operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in 2022 guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on 2022 GAAP financial results.
**
This rate reflects typical tax adjustments and does not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations or changes in tax laws, which cannot be predicted.
***
2022 free cash flow guidance includes a $300M payment of deferred payroll taxes. This excludes planned payments related to the restructuring of multi-employer pension plans.
- Expanded Our Brands portfolio with the launch of the Smart Way product line, part of Kroger's new opening price point strategy
- Recognized by Store Brands Magazine for the quality of Our Brands products with 12 Editors' Picks awards for best new products in 2022
- Introduced 170 new Our Brands items, including the expansion of our industry-leading Simple Truth plant-based line and seasonal fresh favorites
- Celebrated five awards earned by Murray's Cheese varieties at the American Cheese Society Competition
- Improved delivery sales by 34% over last year driven by Kroger Boost and Customer Fulfillment Centers
- Announced a new Kroger Delivery Customer Fulfillment Center in the Denver Metro area, one of the fastest-growing areas in the country
- Opened a new Kroger Delivery Customer Fulfillment Center in Romulus, Michigan, supporting customers in several geographies, including Michigan, Northern Ohio, and Indiana
- Expanded the Kroger Delivery network by opening seven new spoke facilities, which serve as last-mile cross-dock locations, including Louisville, Nashville, and Chicago in existing geographies, as well as Austin, Birmingham, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio in new geographies
- Named as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN for the third consecutive year with a score of 100 on the 2022 Disability Equity Index
- Introduced financial coaching services, a unique benefit available to hourly associates to empower them to achieve financial goals through free financial planning
- Received two Brandon Hall Group – Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards, including recognition for Best Use of Gaming or Simulations for Learning and Best Learning Program that Supports and Promotes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
- Launched a Women's Leadership program bringing together female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and key community members as part of the LPGA Queen City Championship
- 10,775 associates have participated in Feed Your Future, Kroger's continuing education benefit available to all associates since the program began in 2018. More than 90% of participants are hourly associates
- Published 2022 ESG Report reaffirming company's comprehensive ESG strategy and framework to benefit people and the planet, and create a more resilient, equitable food system for tomorrow
- Donated $10 million to The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation to further our commitment to empower communities to live healthy lives
- Recognized by the Congressional Hunger Center for The Kroger Co. Foundation's longstanding commitment to ending hunger
- Announced expanded customer access to electric vehicle charging stations to more than 350 locations
- Assisted in the flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky and water shortage in Jackson, Mississippi with company and customer donations of funds and supplies, as well as delivery of more than 55,000 gallons of fresh water to the communities
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over eleven million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
Note: Kroger's quarterly conference call with investors will broadcast live at 10 a.m. (ET) on September 9, 2022 at ir.kroger.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Friday, September 9, 2022.
- Consolidated Statements of Operations
- Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
- Supplemental Sales Information
- Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
- Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
- Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
Table 1.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
SECOND QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
2022
2021
SALES
$
34,638
100.0 %
$
31,682
100.0 %
$
79,238
100.0 %
$
72,980
100.0 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,
WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),
AND LIFO CHARGE (b)
27,392
79.1
24,914
78.6
62,343
78.7
56,861
77.9
OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)
5,417
15.6
5,091
16.1
12,414
15.7
12,515
17.2
RENT
191
0.6
191
0.6
448
0.6
452
0.6
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
684
2.0
647
2.0
1,574
2.0
1,508
2.1
OPERATING PROFIT
954
2.8
839
2.7
2,459
3.1
1,644
2.3
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
INTEREST EXPENSE
(127)
(0.4)
(137)
(0.4)
(303)
(0.4)
(302)
(0.4)
NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED
PENSION PLAN COSTS
11
-
15
-
26
-
33
-
GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS
103
0.3
(122)
(0.4)
(429)
(0.5)
(601)
(0.8)
NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
941
2.7
595
1.9
1,753
2.2
774
1.1
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
209
0.6
126
0.4
356
0.5
162
0.2
NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
732
2.1
469
1.5
1,397
1.8
612
0.8
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
1
-
2
-
3
-
5
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
$
731
2.1 %
$
467
1.5 %
$
1,394
1.8 %
$
607
0.8 %
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
PER BASIC COMMON SHARE
$
1.01
$
0.62
$
1.92
$
0.80
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN
BASIC CALCULATION
716
746
720
750
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE
$
1.00
$
0.61
$
1.89
$
0.79
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN
DILUTED CALCULATION
725
755
730
758
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.26
$
0.21
$
0.47
$
0.39
Note:
Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.
Note:
The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation, but excluding the Last-In
The Company defines FIFO gross margin as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.
The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.
The Company defines FIFO operating margin as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.
The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful
(a)
Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization expense and rent expense which are included in
(b)
LIFO charges of $148 and $47 were recorded in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the year to date period, LIFO charges of $240 and $84 were recorded for
Table 2.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
August 13,
August 14,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
251
$
339
Temporary cash investments
851
1,886
Store deposits in-transit
1,087
1,055
Receivables
1,869
1,961
Inventories
7,315
6,541
Prepaid and other current assets
536
550
Total current assets
11,909
12,332
Property, plant and equipment, net
24,118
22,986
Operating lease assets
6,771
6,704
Intangibles, net
917
966
Goodwill
3,076
3,076
Other assets
1,950
2,397
Total Assets
$
48,741
$
48,461
LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt including obligations
under finance leases
$
789
$
1,547
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
656
644
Trade accounts payable
7,446
6,772
Accrued salaries and wages
1,356
1,274
Other current liabilities
6,319
5,366
Total current liabilities
16,566
15,603
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
12,488
12,608
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
6,449
6,408
Deferred income taxes
1,522
1,522
Pension and postretirement benefit obligations
439
494
Other long-term liabilities
1,638
2,568
Total Liabilities
39,102
39,203
Shareowners' equity
9,639
9,258
Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity
$
48,741
$
48,461
Total common shares outstanding at end of period
716
744
Total diluted shares year-to-date
730
758
Table 3.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
$
1,397
$
612
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling
interests to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,574
1,508
Operating lease asset amortization
329
332
LIFO charge
240
84
Stock-based employee compensation
103
108
Company-sponsored pension plans
(20)
(24)
Deferred income taxes
(40)
(24)
Gain on the sale of assets
(13)
(28)
Loss on investments
429
601
Other
66
122
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Store deposits in-transit
(5)
41
Receivables
(10)
(57)
Inventories
(774)
377
Prepaid and other current assets
115
356
Trade accounts payable
330
101
Accrued expenses
(407)
(400)
Income taxes receivable and payable
(41)
(125)
Operating lease liabilities
(373)
(374)
Other
(473)
(87)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,427
3,123
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
(1,430)
(1,319)
Proceeds from sale of assets
37
107
Other
5
(72)
Net cash used by investing activities
(1,388)
(1,284)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
1
Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
(486)
(369)
Dividends paid
(307)
(274)
Proceeds from issuance of capital stock
119
85
Treasury stock purchases
(975)
(751)
Proceeds from financing arrangement
-
166
Other
(109)
(159)
Net cash used by financing activities
(1,758)
(1,301)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY
CASH INVESTMENTS
(719)
538
CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:
BEGINNING OF YEAR
1,821
1,687
END OF PERIOD
$
1,102
$
2,225
Reconciliation of capital investments:
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
$
(1,430)
$
(1,319)
Payments for lease buyouts
10
-
Changes in construction-in-progress payables
(74)
89
Total capital investments, excluding lease buyouts
$
(1,494)
$
(1,230)
Disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for interest
$
379
$
365
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
$
432
$
301
Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information
(in millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance. Identical sales is an industry-specific
IDENTICAL SALES (a)
SECOND QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
2022
2021
EXCLUDING FUEL
$
29,192
$
27,604
$
67,340
$
64,248
EXCLUDING FUEL
5.8 %
(0.6) %
4.8 %
(2.6) %
(a)
Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket locations,
Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and
Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions, except for ratio)
(unaudited)
The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity. Net total debt
The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.
August 13,
August 14,
2022
2021
Change
Current portion of long-term debt including obligations
under finance leases
$
789
$
1,547
$
(758)
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
12,488
12,608
(120)
Total debt
13,277
14,155
(878)
Less: Temporary cash investments
851
1,886
(1,035)
Net total debt
$
12,426
$
12,269
$
157
The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the Company's
Rolling Four Quarters Ended
August 13,
August 14,
2022
2021
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
$
2,442
$
1,161
LIFO charge
353
23
Depreciation and amortization
2,890
2,813
Interest expense
572
537
Income tax expense
579
329
Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities
-
1,437
Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges
87
-
Adjustment for loss on investments
649
286
Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration
32
156
Adjustment for transformation costs (a)
35
145
Other
(5)
(6)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,634
$
6,881
Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio
1.63
1.78
(a)
Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees
Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on net
The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.
SECOND QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
$
731
$
467
$
1,394
$
607
Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (a)(b)
-
-
-
344
Adjustment for (gain) loss on investments (a)(c)
(78)
93
327
460
Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (a)(d)
8
7
14
40
Adjustment for transformation costs (a)(e)
-
43
-
77
2022 and 2021 Adjustment Items
(70)
143
341
921
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
excluding the adjustment items above
$
661
$
610
$
1,735
$
1,528
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
per diluted common share
$
1.00
$
0.61
$
1.89
$
0.79
Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (f)
-
-
-
0.45
Adjustment for (gain) loss on investments (f)
(0.11)
0.12
0.45
0.60
Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (f)
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.05
Adjustment for transformation costs (f)
-
0.06
-
0.10
2022 and 2021 Adjustment Items
(0.10)
0.19
0.47
1.20
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. per
diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above
$
0.90
$
0.80
$
2.36
$
1.99
Average number of common shares used in
diluted calculation
725
755
730
758
Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
(a)
The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.
(b)
The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $449.
(c)
The pre-tax adjustments for (gain) loss on investments were ($103) and $122 in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for (gain) loss on investments were $429 and $601 in the first two quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(d)
The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $10 and $9 in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $18 and $52 in the first two quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(e)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs were $57 in the second quarter of 2021. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $101 in the first two quarters of 2021. Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.
(f)
The amounts presented represent the net earnings (loss) per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.
Note:
2022 Second Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the (gain) loss on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.
2022 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2022 for (gain) loss on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.
2021 Second Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.
2021 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2021 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.
Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
(in millions)
(unaudited)
The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects
The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.
SECOND QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating profit
$
954
$
839
$
2,459
$
1,644
LIFO charge
148
47
240
84
FIFO Operating profit
1,102
886
2,699
1,728
Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities
-
-
-
449
Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration
10
9
18
52
Adjustment for transformation costs (a)
-
57
-
101
Other
(2)
(5)
(6)
(8)
2022 and 2021 Adjustment items
8
61
12
594
Adjusted FIFO operating profit
excluding the adjustment items above
$
1,110
$
947
$
2,711
$
2,322
(a)
Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional
