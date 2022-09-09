The Varsity Collective Launches as Wisconsin's First Donor-Led NIL Organization, Creates New Model for Student-Athlete Support

Led and backed by noteworthy Badger athletes and alumni, the collective combines NIL support with Life Currency™ and Rep Yourself programming to empower the whole of the student-athlete

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscape of college sports was fundamentally changed with the institution of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules in 2021. Officially launched at a press conference in Madison, The Varsity Collective Charitable Fund, Inc. (The Varsity Collective) aims to write the definitive playbook on how Wisconsin student-athletes deserve to be supported in the NIL era to earn their value while bringing out their Badger best in the classroom, in the community, on the field and in the game of life.

As the first and only donor- and alumni-led NIL collective working on behalf of University of Wisconsin student-athletes, The Varsity Collective offers donation opportunities to a broad Badger community that includes organizations, donors and fans. Anyone interested in supporting Badger student-athletes can contribute by visiting www.thevarsitycollective.com.

The Varsity Collective is anchored in two purposes:

Help student-athletes maximize their NIL through education, support and partnerships with community organizations. Equip student-athletes with lifelong insights and mentorship provided by Wisconsin alumni and former athletes at the top of professional fields like sports, finance, entrepreneurship, entertainment, marketing and communications and more.

In addition to its unmatched Life Currency™* and Rep Yourself programming, what sets The Varsity Collective apart from other donor-led collectives is its commitment to equitable access to NIL support and development programming for Badger student-athletes – regardless of gender or sport.

To bring this idea to life, The Varsity Collective will be guided by a Four Pillar Playbook that ensures sustainability, excellence and, most importantly, student-athlete empowerment:

"The Varsity Collective is far more than just an avenue for Badger student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness," said Executive Chair and Wisconsin graduate Rob Master (c/o 1993). "It's an entire Badger community ready to rally behind them, lift them up and guide them as they become the best versions of themselves – during and after their playing careers."

NIL: Supporting Community and Charitable Organizations

The Varsity Collective's support for student-athletes will focus on bringing to life opportunities for donors and companies to sponsor charity events and philanthropic partnerships in collaboration with student-athletes. The Varsity Collective will work with the UW Athletic Department's internal NIL staff to maintain compliance with the text and spirit of NCAA guidelines and, above all, ensure all parties are acting in the best interest of Badger student-athletes.

NIL Branding Support Helps Badgers Rep Themselves

The Varsity Collective is about much more than sponsorships – it's about creating a personal brand that can translate to broader opportunities in life after college. The Rep Yourself program will feature a lineup of resources designed to help Badgers navigate NIL contracts and maximize their profile to unlock new arenas with a focus on personal branding. Notable alumni participating in the program include:

DJ Hines, CEO of Hines Enterprises (c/o 2003)

Rachel Goldflam , vice president of marketing & communications at David Yurman (c/o 2002)

Kevin Hein , director – head of agency at Meta (c/o 1993)

Life Currency™ Programs to Bring Out the Badger Best

While Badger student-athletes excel in their sport, fewer than 2% of college athletes go on to play professionally – and a holistic collegiate experience will help prepare them all for life after sports. The Life Currency™ program will provide the framework for The Varsity Collective to transcend the popular concept of an NIL collective and venture into programming that will empower the whole of each Badger.

A number of superstar former Badgers who have gone on to find professional success have committed to acting as Life Currency™ speakers to mentor current student-athletes, including:

Russell Wilson (Football, c/o 2012)

JJ Watt (Football, 2008-10)

Sarah Nurse (Women's Hockey, c/o 2017)

Michael Finley (Men's Basketball 1991-94; c/o 2014)

Craig Smith (Men's Hockey, 2009-11)

Meghan Duggan (Women's Hockey, c/o 2011)

Dana Rettke (Women's Volleyball, c/o 2021)

Additional Life Currency™ programming will be guided by Wisconsin alumni who have gone on to hold executive positions in major companies across a wide variety of industries, including:

Ricky Sandler , Eminence Capital founder & CEO/CIO (c/o 1991)

Wendy Straker Hauser , showrunner and executive producer (c/o 1997)

Pete Marino , Molson Coors president of emerging growth (c/o 1994)

The collective will also invest in building a brand of its own, developing unique, sustainable opportunities to showcase current and former student-athletes alike through a variety of creative avenues. Two Varsity Collective podcasts hosted by former Badgers will lead the way in this effort:

" The Varsity Beat ," hosted by former Badger basketball star Sam Dekker (2012-15)

"Badger Bigs," hosted by Badger football legend Joe Thomas (c/o 2007) and his wife, former Wisconsin women's basketball player Annie (Nelson) Thomas (c/o 2006)

VC Connect

The Varsity Collective's activity will be in the form of 501(c)(3) charitable engagements and direct work with student athletes. The Varsity Collective created a wholly owned LLC subsidiary, VC Connect, to facilitate businesses and organizations in connecting with Badger student-athletes and creating unique branding opportunities. For businesses and organizations interested in pursuing a branded sponsorship with Badger student-athletes, VC Connect will provide a simple, turnkey framework that facilitates aspects from offer coordination and tax document filing to supporting marketing and program management.

Led by Many of Wisconsin's Finest

Master, a marketing and media executive, led Unilever's integrated marketing and media efforts for two decades both globally and in the U.S. for iconic brands like Dove, AXE and Klondike. Additionally, he oversaw Unilever's NCAA partnership and launched their pioneering, purpose-led approach to NIL that includes mentoring and community programming.

Leadership team members include:

Additional members of The Varsity Collective's leadership team will be added during the remainder of 2022 and throughout 2023.

Community-Driven Funding

The Varsity Collective's sustainability lies in not a single source of funding, but a community-wide approach. Over 400,000 living alumni, a vibrant business and non-profit community, and millions of fans across the country are ready to rally around our student-athletes with numerous options to get involved – from partnerships to one-time gifts and recurring contributions. Benefits for giving include access to events, meet-and-greets with Badger athletes and more.

To learn more about The Varsity Collective's vision to elevate Badger student-athletes today and for generations to come, support the collective with a contribution and stay up to date with breaking news, visit www.thevarsitycollective.com.

About The Varsity Collective Charitable Fund, Inc.:

Formed in 2022 by University of Wisconsin-Madison alumni and supporters, The Varsity Collective is the first and only donor- and alumni-led NIL Collective working on behalf of Wisconsin Badgers student-athletes. Through support for student-athletes with Life Currency™ and Rep Yourself programming, The Varsity Collective helps student-athletes maximize the NIL opportunity both during and after their playing careers. As a registered 501(c)(3), The Varsity Collective connects donors, student-athletes and nonprofits for charitable engagements. For the latest news and announcements, visit www.thevarsitycollective.com or connect with The Varsity Collective on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About VC Connect:

A wholly owned LLC subsidiary of The Varsity Collective Charitable Fund, Inc., VC Connect facilitates brand deals and partnerships between Wisconsin Badger student-athletes. VC Connect works to create unique branding opportunities that elevate all parties involved.

