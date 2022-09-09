Vincit Has Been Selected as the 17th Best Workplace in Europe

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincit, a global software development and design company, has been selected as the 17th best workplace in Europe on the Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Europe listing in the category of large companies.

The list highlights organizations that performed excellently in corporate culture research and is based on data collected from employee experience and an evaluation of the company's management practices.

In the employee survey, Vincit got the best results for the cohesion, fairness, care, and respect of the working community. Vincit Finland has previously been chosen as the best workplace in Europe in 2016 and the best workplace in Finland in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2022.

This year, more than 3,000 companies from 37 European countries participated in the Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Europe competition. From Finland, two Finnish companies were included in the listing.

"Recognition as one of the best workplaces in Europe amid Vincit's strong growth and world turbulence is proof that even in challenging moments we have managed to maintain the best employee experience in the industry and have an open discussion about the development points of our organizational culture," said Julius Manni, Vincit Oyj's CEO. "A huge thank you to both new and long-term Vincit residents who want to be involved in building the best workplace in the world."

Vincit USA is proud of their international counterpart's success and congratulates them on their achievement, contributing to making Vincit an internationally great place for employees. Vincit USA and Vincit Finland are both Great Place to Work certified for 2022-2023.

"We extend a warm congratulations to our Finnish Vincitizens for their win as one of the best workplaces in Europe," said Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit USA. "This award recognition helps further solidify Vincit's status as an international leader where talented employees love to work as well as maximize their skills and careers."

